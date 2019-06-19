Noya Fields Family Funds Supports Suited for Success 25th Year Anniversary Gala as Platinum Sponsor

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its service to the greater South Florida community, The Noya Fields Family Funds (www.noyafieldsfamily.org) is honored to support Suited For Success / Dress For Success Miami as a Platinum Sponsor for its 25th anniversary celebration.

"I have been a part of the Suited For Success family for more than a decade, as a board member and Vice President of the board," says Nikki Noya. "I've watched the organization grow, have seen so many successful graduates, and helped create the Vets For Success program. My family and I are excited to continue our support for the next 25 years."

Founded in 1994, Suited for Success / Dress for Success Miami addresses the problem of unemployment and under-employment among low-income residents of Miami-Dade by providing employment skills training, career development tools, and professional image services. The organization celebrates 25 years and over 60,000 individuals served with its 25 Stories. 25 Years. Campaign, featuring former clients and longtime supporters, like Noya.

"I've seen first hand the positive effect the organization has on the lives of the individuals who walk through the door," says Noya. "It's not just the skills and training provided, but the confidence that gives clients the ability to provide for themselves and their families."

The 25th anniversary celebration, Cirque Du Success, will be held on Saturday October 5th at Miami's Jungle Island, and will include live entertainment, food stations, open bar, casino games, a silent auction, and a fabulous raffle.

About Noya Fields Family Funds:

The Noya Fields Family group of charitable funds supports through direct grants and strategic partnerships a wide range of philanthropic endeavors focusing generally, but by no means exclusively, on the environment, basic human civil liberties, education and the arts.

About Suited For Success:

Suited for Success (www.suitedforsuccess.org) empowers a diverse community of individuals to help them attain economic independence and self-sufficiency through career development, training, professional image services, and a support network. Since 1994, Suited for Success has served more than 35,000 women through its Dress for Success Miami women's program and another 25,000 men, veterans and youth. All individuals who complete the program will meet with prospective employers looking their best and feeling confident in themselves. Suited for Success is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation governed by a volunteer board of directors. Our signature programs - Employment Skills Training, Dress for Success Miami (women's program), Vets for Success and Youth Program - make an impact on 1,200 individuals and their families every year. Suited for Success is located at 1600 NW 3rd Ave. #111, Miami, Fl. 33136. You can learn more by calling (305) 444-1944 or visiting www.suitedforsuccess.org

Media Contact

Ken Fields

Noya + Fields Family Fund

216622@email4pr.com

917-975-3345

SOURCE Noya Fields Family Funds

Related Links

http://www.noyafieldsfamily.org

