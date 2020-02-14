Noya Fields Family Provides End of 2019 Year Discussion of Activities

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2019 firmly behind us, Noya Fields Family Funds (www.noyafieldsfamily.org) provides its first annual discussion of activities and accomplishments from the previous year.

"For the past few years we've issued occasional press releases as a way to highlight organizations that we've supported and projects that we've undertaken. We have by no means reported on every action taken or grant given, in some cases for the sake of brevity, but in others because projects take on a life of their own. Having substantially expanded over the past three years we thought it might be helpful and informative to begin providing an end of year summary of accomplishments," Co-Founder Ken Fields said.

Fields Continued "In March of 2018 we announced a program to provide grants to educational and cultural institutions for renewable energy installations, at the time we provided funding to the Indian Mountain School in Connecticut that satisfied the down payment for a roughly 375 kw solar pv system for the school. Construction has been completed and the system is now up and running."

"This past fall we celebrated the 25th year anniversary of Suited For Success / Dress For Success Miami as a platinum sponsor. The event was held at Jungle Island with over 350 guests in attendance supporting the programs that empower men, women, youth and veterans to economic self-sufficiency."

"We were incredibly excited to participate in and see the expansion of the Grist Docs Program, in particular the publication of the investigation in to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the accompanying short film."

"We expanded our initial grants program with our first grant to GreenWave in support of 3D restorative ocean farming. At the close of the year we had pending grants under review to Sunrise Movement and Mother Jones."

"Looking forward, this spring we have plans to participate in a handful of reforestation and tree planting projects."

About Noya Fields Family Funds:

The Noya Fields Family group of charitable funds support through direct grants and strategic partnerships a wide range of philanthropic endeavors focusing generally, but by no means exclusively, on the environment, basic human civil liberties, education and the arts. The funds are jointly managed by Ken Fields and Nikki Noya Fields.

Media Contact

Ken Fields

234238@email4pr.com

917-975-3345

SOURCE Noya Fields Family Fund