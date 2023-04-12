Noyo Hosts Webinar for Benefits Leaders Aimed at Making the Shift to API Solutions to Power Modern Enrollment Experiences

Features Special Guests from Benefits Broker, Bennie, and Insurance Carrier, Ameritas

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, the leading benefits data platform, today announced its webinar, Build, Buy, API: Powering Real-Time Experiences for Benefits Administration, designed for leaders at insurance carriers and benefits software platforms to help them understand the competitive edge of investing in faster, more accurate data management and automated member enrollment technology.

"Investing in technology alone won't move the needle — new systems and ways of thinking are also required as employers, consumer members, and brokers migrate to the software that delivers the best experiences," said Gary Davis, National Practice Leader at Noyo and webinar host. "In this candid discussion with Jake Bendler, Division Vice President, National Accounts and National Partners, at Ameritas, and Greg Autuori, Senior Vice President, Operations at Bennie, we'll be sharing how buy vs. build API strategies can yield the best results and why."

This webinar is perfect for benefits leaders including those in senior roles in Innovation, Partnerships, Distribution, and Technology. Webinar participants will learn:

Why better data management is needed to deliver the modern enrollment experience consumers expect.

What should inform strategies as benefits organizations make this shift.

How building and maintaining new data management technology compares to partnering or buying.

The live webinar will be held April 19 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 pm EDT. To register for the webinar, click here.

About Noyo

Noyo is the benefits data platform providing the modern data infrastructure to make frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing them for all. To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com .

