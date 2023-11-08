Noyo's CEO and Co-Founder, Shannon Goggin, Recognized as Transformational Leader of the Year at 2023 Globee® Awards for Women in Business

Goggin Receives Silver Globee for Transforming the Underlying Infrastructure of the Insurance/Benefits Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, the leader in benefits data management, and its CEO, BenTech leader, Shannon Goggin, have received a Silver Globee® award for Transformational Leader of the Year at the 2023 Globee Awards for Women in Business.

The award recognizes the company and its co-founder for the transformational work in the insurance benefits industry helping insurance carriers and benefits software platforms shift from legacy systems, such as EDI, portals, paper, and manual data entry, to API-enabled data storage, management, and exchange that is driving innovation and modern benefits experiences, especially for consumers who feel it the most when things go wrong with their insurance benefits due to poor quality data.

Noyo and Goggin stood out among nominees as a collaborative disruptor in a change-resistant space; achieving major milestones that industry experts thought were impossible; and building an inclusive company culture and a team of passionate associates dedicated to driving new technology adoption and the vision of modern, frictionless benefits for all.

"We're thrilled by our achievements to help solve the pervasive data problems that affect consumers when using their insurance benefits like healthcare, dental and vision coverage, which are vital in our lives. On behalf of the entire Noyo team, I am truly honored to receive this global recognition for our hard work, efforts and progress in this important area," said Goggin.

Goggin co-founded Noyo in 2017 with a powerful vision of modern, frictionless benefits that are flexible, personalized and easy to understand and easy to use. This vision is hampered by the current legacy data management infrastructure in the insurance benefits industry, which gets in the way of innovation and new approaches. She co-founded the company and began building the Noyo benefits data platform, bringing powerful automation and clean, trusted data to the entire benefits ecosystem: insurance carriers, ben-admins, brokers, HR teams and consumers.

The 2023 Globee Awards for Women in Business, now in its 16th year, celebrates women-led organizations and individuals who have demonstrated unwavering dedication, innovation, and leadership across diverse business categories. This distinguished awards program recognizes outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. From pioneering startups to small and medium-sized enterprises and established corporations, this global program has consistently embraced organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide.

About Noyo

Noyo is the benefits data platform providing the modern data infrastructure to make frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing the benefits experience for all. To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com .

