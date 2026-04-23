NOYZ UNVEILS "BE HER" EAU DE PARFUM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ELLA LANGLEY

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOYZ, the fine fragrance house known for turning lived experience into scent, announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with chart-topping country artist Ella Langley. Together, they introduce Be Her Eau de Parfum: a lyric-inspired fragrance concept that reflects a new era of artist-led collaboration, where scent becomes an extension of music, identity, and self-expression.

Ella Langley - NOYZ Be Her Eau de Parfum

"Partnering with NOYZ to develop a custom fragrance feels like an extension of the same storytelling I chase in my music - layered, authentic and intentional. Every fragrance note has a purpose, originates from a memory, and the entire process translates something intangible into a fragrance that people can carry with them" shared Ella Langley.

Rooted in Ella Langley's songwriting and emotional point of view, Be Her is directly woven from her lyrics, most notably the line, "I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad," translating the idea of becoming into scent. The partnership builds a shared narrative grounded in authenticity, vulnerability, and individuality, where fragrance becomes an extension of her music. The result is a warm floral composition that mirrors that journey, opening with violet, peony, and bergamot, bright and self-assured, before settling into a deeper, more intriguing tobacco accord, and melting into a soft, lingering base of cashmere woods and salted amber. Universally wearable and gender-neutral, Be Her is designed not for a moment, but for a mindset, an invitation to step into the version of yourself you want to be.

"The timing of this partnership could not be more perfect, Ella is breaking charts and is the hottest new name in music, and NOYZ has experienced a meteoric rise itself in 2026," said Shaun Neff, Founder of NOYZ. "I am hyped on how Ella created this scent to embody her song Be Her and how this collaboration has magically come together. "

True to NOYZ's ethos of "scent unfiltered," the collaboration is rooted in raw, expressive storytelling translating emotion into a new sensory dimension. Langley worked closely with renowned Robertet perfumer Jérôme Epinette, who also developed the broader NOYZ fragrance collection, to bring her vision to life. Over the course of more than ten iterations, Langley and Epinette refined the fragrance together ensuring it authentically captured her voice, energy, and the emotional duality present in her music. The result is a warm, rich floral that feels both intimate and self-assured, mirroring the imperfect, messy, and real moments that define NOYZ as a brand.

"From the beginning, NOYZ was built on the idea that fragrance should reflect real life, raw, emotional, and deeply personal," says Malena Higuera, CEO of NOYZ. "This partnership with Ella represents a new model for how scent can come to life, where it's not inspired by an artist, but created with them. Be Her translates her lyrics, her perspective, and her sense of identity into something tangible. It's a reflection of where fragrance is going. More expressive, more collaborative, and more storytelling than ever before."

The partnership unfolds as a multi-phase launch anchored in music, community, and real-time discovery. Beginning in February, NOYZ and Langley dropped teasers to the partnership in the Be Her music video building anticipation alongside the release of her new album No. 1 album Dandelion.

The Be Her Eau De Parfum will retail for $85 and will be available on NOYZ.com and nationwide exclusively at Ulta Beauty shortly.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Foundation: [email protected]

ABOUT NOYZ

NOYZ is a modern fragrance brand creating premium scents that are rooted in real, raw and authentic storytelling. NOYZ unfilters the filtered and disrupts industry standards of perfection, crafting unique, expressive, long-lasting fragrances inspired by real stories and raw feelings. NOYZ believes scent is a new dimension for self-expression, with the power to explore and amplify who you are – the imperfect, the messy, the real. scent unfiltered. Created by Shaun Neff, the ultimate brand disrupter and entrepreneur who began this journey in order to break down barriers in fragrance, and developed by renowned Robertet perfumer, Jerome Epinette, the collection comprises of eight expressive, long lasting fragrances available in Mylk de Parfum, Eau de Parfum and Solid formats. Each fine fragrance is genderless and each scent's name is inspired by relatable experiences and authentic storytelling. NOYZ champions building a fragrance wardrobe, switching up scents based on every mood, layering and mixing it up to create something that is unique to the consumer. Shoppabale at NOYZ.com, Ulta.com and in-store at Ulta Beauty.

SOURCE NOYZ