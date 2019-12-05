Nozin Nasal Sanitizer Programs Reduce MRSA Infections, Lower Healthcare Costs Say Hospital Clinicians

The hospitals' improved outcomes included lower MRSA infection rates, decrease in patient isolation days and reduced use of contact precautions that contributed to an estimated $1.9 million in savings for the facilities.

The successful clinical outcomes with Nozin programs are timely as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is alerting hospitals to do more to stop the dangerous, antibiotic-resistant MRSA superbug and Staph aureus bacteria. The CDC reported 119,000 bloodstream Staph aureus HAI and 20,000 deaths from 2017 in U.S. 30% of patients can carry Staph aureus in their nose. MRSA nasal colonization is the #1 risk factor for MRSA HAIs and 13% of ICU patients may have MRSA nasal carriage. The clinicians reported that Nozin programs reduce this risk without using antibiotics, adhering to antibiotic stewardship, a key CDC objective.

Nozin programs help safely decrease the need for nasal screening for MRSA, isolation of patients and contact precautions (e.g. gowns and gloves). While this resulted in substantial savings, the clinicians also noted improved quality of care along with higher patient and staff satisfaction.

Supporting Quotes from Hospital Clinicians

"We had some really amazing study results…so given our success, we're going to continue this [Nozin program]. I cannot imagine not doing it because you have the satisfaction of your staff, you decrease isolation fatigue and you bring back the focus of why we put patients on isolation precautions to begin with." Heather Stegmeier, RN, MSN, CIC, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Hospital

"We've been able to really see the success of that [Nozin program] and had very good feedback from all the practitioners." Jacqueline Whitaker, RN, MS, CPHRM, CPHQ, CIC, FAPIC, Director of Infection Control, AdventHealth Tampa Bay Hospital

"These types of results are vital for any provider organization that seeks to thrive in this value-based health care environment that we live in today." Gwen Borlaug, MPH, CIC, FAPIC, Infection Prevention Consultant, Borlaug Infection

Nozin is the leading brand in nasal decolonization. Nozin programs from Global Life Technologies Corp. are empowering healthcare professionals in hundreds of hospitals. Designed to improve care, lower infection risk and reduce healthcare costs, these programs utilize Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic with clinically supported infection prevention solutions for healthcare facilities, their patients and the providers who care for them.

