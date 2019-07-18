Nozin Nasal Sanitizer Use in Hospitals is Reducing Healthcare Infections Without Antibiotics

The infection prevention programs utilized Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic , and not an antibiotic, as the nasal decolonization agent ( nozin.com ). Avoiding overuse of antibiotics is a healthcare priority to help prevent the emergence of resistant bacteria known as superbugs.

These clinical results were shared in the symposium titled "An Emerging Standard of Care to Mitigate MSSA/MRSA Infection Risk – Challenging the Status Quo with Strategic Universal Nasal Decolonization". Panelists at the symposium presented data on cost saving and patient safety benefits of Nozin programs. They discussed how an emerging standard of care is to treat hospital patients with the alcohol-based nasal antiseptic, and not with topical antibiotics, to reduce risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

A major cause of HAIs is Staphylococcus (Staph) aureus which about 30% of patients carry in their nose and risk transmitting to others and to their own bloodstream through openings in skin from surgery or intravenous lines. The Centers for Disease Control, in a March 2019 report titled "Staph Infections Can Kill", warned of the persistent danger from Staph aureus, including from methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), citing 119,000 Staph aureus bloodstream infections with 20,000 deaths in 2017.

Research shows non-isolated patients receive better care than isolated ones. Caregivers can become fatigued from the frequent personal protection equipment use required to attend to patients in isolation. Costs of isolating a patient can average over $100 a day, contributing to an estimated $1 billion spent annually in U.S. for MRSA screening and isolation of colonized patients.

Universal decolonization refers to treatment of all patients, such as in an Intensive Care Unit. With universal body and nasal decolonization used in these programs, hospitals reduce healthcare costs, improve patient safety and address the CDC mandate to fight Staph aureus while having fewer patients in contact isolation.

Symposium panelist Scott Arden, RN , Infection Prevention Practitioner at AdventHealth, North Pinellas, FL , has noted that with the Nozin program, "Our decrease in HAI MRSA was immediate. We went from 2-5 HAI MRSA a month to zero." "If an antibiotic-free, alcohol-based nasal antiseptic were available during my time at Wisconsin Department of Health Services as it is today, I could have in good conscience recommended universal nasal decolonization to our healthcare providers. This would have released them of the burden of maintaining MRSA colonized patients in contact precautions."

Symposium panel member Gwen Borlaug , MPH, CIC, FAPIC, former Director of Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention Program at Wisconsin Division of Public Health "Having led the launch of alcohol-based PURELL® hand sanitizer, I believe the universal use of the alcohol-based Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® will follow a similar path and become the standard of care at hospitals."

Paul Alper , BA, panel moderator, Founder of Next Level Strategies, LLC and former GOJO (the inventor of PURELL®) Vice President and General Manager

