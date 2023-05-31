Nozomi Networks and Cynalytica Inc. Team to Deliver Advanced Cyber Security Solutions to OT & IoT Environments across Both Legacy and Modernized Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, and Cynalytica Inc. today announced they have partnered to provide a visibility, monitoring and threat detection solution that encompasses both TCP/IP-based and non-IP based serial bus and analog connections found in OT and IoT environments. The joint solution simplifies the challenge of addressing security across modernized and legacy systems, and converges security monitoring across an unlimited number of facilities and systems to a central location.

"The current cybersecurity challenges and gaps faced by ICS/SCADA and OT operators are multifaceted, encompassing the risks associated with the increased connectivity of both non-IP based communication protocols and IP-based networks," states Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. "The combination of Cynalytica's non-IP based communication monitoring capabilities with Nozomi Networks OT and IoT security solutions offers a comprehensive approach, enabling operators to bridge the capabilities gap between these two domains, gain holistic visibility and situational awareness, detect threats across diverse communication protocols, and effectively protect their critical infrastructure and operational technology environments."

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 89 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.

Cynalytica Inc. is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions in the legacy ICS/SCADA and OT (Operational Technology) market. Cynalytica's offers robust capabilities and market strengths in securing operational technology (OT) environments. Cynalytica's OTNetGuard™ and AnalytICS Engine provide comprehensive visibility, monitoring, and threat detection for non-IP based communications, such as serial and analog communications and protocols which are prevalent in critical infrastructure and industrial control systems. Cynalytica's expertise in OT security, coupled with their deep understanding of non-IP based protocols, provide a powerful solution to protect critical infrastructure, and industrial systems from evolving cyber-physical threats.

"We're finding that Cynalytica is critical in some of our largest accounts who rely on serial communications alongside Ethernet TCP/IP in their operational networks," said Chet Namboodri, SVP of Business Development. "Our combined visibility and threat detection—including intrusion detection via the AnalytICS Engine—ensures that all potential threats are captured and simplifies remediation efforts through our platforms. Cynalytica providing both on-prem and SaaS serves as a fantastic fit with Nozomi Networks' flexibility of Guardian and Vantage platforms."

Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Follow Cynalytica, Inc.: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica is a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations to protect their critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks while providing visibility and unique situational awareness to cyber-physical assets. With a range of innovative technologies, Cynalytica is committed to providing comprehensive, effective, and secure solutions for OT and ICS/SCADA systems. https://www.cynalytica.com

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world's critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

Learn more with the Nozomi Networks and Cynalytica Solutions Brief.

SOURCE Cynalytica Inc.