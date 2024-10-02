Nozomi Networks and DeNexus Integrate to Deliver Advanced Cyber Risk Management Solutions for Industrial Environments

Strategic integration is Nozomi Networks certified, enabling joint customers to manage and reduce cybersecurity risks among operational technology (OT) environments

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT, and IoT security, and DeNexus, a leader in end-to-end cyber risk management for operational technology (OT), today announced they have integrated their platforms to enhance cyber risk management for critical infrastructure enterprises. The certified and seamless integration of DeNexus' DeRISK platform to Nozomi Networks' products delivers an automated and continuous flow of internal cybersecurity telemetry for significantly improved evaluation of cyber risk in industrial environments.

"Cyber incidents are becoming increasingly costly, and cybersecurity leaders face heightened pressure to strengthen their organizations' security postures," says Jose Seara, founder and CEO of DeNexus. "There is a growing need for the ability to communicate security risks in a manner that other C-suite leaders can easily comprehend. By collaborating with Nozomi Networks and continuously ingesting their internal telemetry from OT environments, we deliver enhanced cyber risk financial insights that business executives and decision-makers can easily understand."

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support over 115 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Nozomi Networks products automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence.

DeNexus optimizes efficiency by seamlessly integrating with Nozomi Networks Guardian and Central Management Console (CMC), eliminating the need for redundant data gathering and manual exporting efforts. Automation helps security teams spend less time on collection, and more time on cybersecurity improvement. Through the DeRISK platform, the system continuously extracts data from Nozomi Networks Guardian, offering leadership teams valuable financial insights into cyber risk drivers and trends. This capability allows for informed decision-making, showcasing the positive impact of cybersecurity projects and providing a comprehensive view of evolving risks over time. Moreover, DeRISK facilitates evidence-based risk mitigation budgeting by illustrating the anticipated impact of cyber projects, empowering stakeholders to make informed investments for optimal risk reduction.

"This certified integration with DeNexus means organizations using both solutions can trust that the DeRISK platform will work seamlessly with the Nozomi Networks platform," said Nozomi Networks Director of Business Development and Alliances Jacob Chapman. "The integrated solution allows organizations to continuously quantify their OT & IoT cybersecurity risk in financial terms inside DeRISK, which enables leaders to spend time making informed decisions instead of gathering data."

About DeNexus

DeNexus is the leading provider in end-to-end cyber risk management for industrial networks. The company aims to establish the global standard in industrial cyber risk management for risk owners, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Employing advanced simulation, AI, and internal data, DeNexus forecasts incident probabilities, translating them into quantifiable financial risks. Trusted by Global 1000 companies in sectors like energy, manufacturing, transportation, and data center operations, DeNexus provides an evidence-based approach to tailor cybersecurity economics and enhance risk reduction investments. https://www.denexus.io

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

