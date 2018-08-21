Nozon Releases its Volumetric VR Plugin PresenZ for V-Ray and 3ds Max for Commercial use

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starbreeze Group company Nozon, a Visual Effects (VFX) studio based out of Belgium, today announced that its Volumetric Virtual Reality (VR) technology PresenZ is available as plugin for Chaos Group's V-Ray Next and Autodesk 3ds Max®.

Since 2015, PresenZ has established a quality benchmark for volumetric VR, by offering both perfect image quality, comfort and immersion, thanks to a unique approach that allows creators to pre-render movies with 6 degrees of freedom in existing 3D visualisation pipelines.

With PresenZ, the viewer is able to move inside the image or video, get closer to objects or characters, and even look behind them, feeling like they are really there.

PresenZ can achieve the same visual fidelity audiences are used to from high-end previsualisation, feature length motion pictures or pre-rendered animations. With PresenZ, you can render the most complex scenes and highest quality assets in Virtual Reality. For example - architects can show their customers their creations in VR to scale, with the ability to move around in different scenes. Content creators of CGI movies can easily allow movie goers to further experience all or parts of their work in immersive VR with retained quality by utilizing the existing pipeline and assets.

Starting today, anyone can download the plugin for V-Ray Next and 3DSMax as well as the PresenZ player on the website: www.presenzvr.com

During the past years, Nozon has transformed this revolutionary technology into a product easy to use for content creators and audiences in close collaboration with partners and in different use cases. Latest updates include, amongst others, a new user interface, a new viewer and improved quality of the overall experience.

The plugin and the player are free for testing where renders will display a watermark. To remove the watermark, customers can choose between paying per image or buying a player license. Demo content is additionally available - all of this directly on the website.

PresenZ plugins for other software will follow and to be announced.

For more information, please contact:

Matthieu Labeau,

Business Developer PresenZ

matthieu@nozon.com

About Nozon & PresenZ

Nozon is an award-winning post-production facility that delivers high-quality visual effects, 3D animation and fully immersive 360° CG movies. Clients worldwide trusts Nozon to achieve complex VFX and 3D animations on their productions in advertising, feature films, series, music videos and documentaries. In 2015, Nozon created PresenZ, a revolutionary Virtual Reality (VR) technology that allows users to pre-render volumetric movies, merging the visual quality of a sci-fi blockbuster with the immersive feeling of a real-time game engine in six degrees of freedom. PresenZ supports multiple VR platforms and tools.

Nozon is a wholly owned company of the Starbreeze Group.

For more information, please visit http://www.nozon.com, http://www.presenzvr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/starbreeze-ab/r/nozon-releases-its-volumetric-vr-plugin-presenz-for-v-ray-and-3ds-max-for-commercial-use,c2626006

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Starbreeze AB