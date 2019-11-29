Nozzle Nolen Provides Thanksgiving Dinner at the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday, Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions (www.nozzlenolen.com) donated food and volunteers in order to help provide the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club with their annual Thanksgiving Dinner. The children of the Boys & Girls Club enjoyed an authentic Thanksgiving meal that included: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, and of course, a slice of pie!

This is the second year in which Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions has provided a Thanksgiving for the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club. "We've been a part of this community for over 65 years, and to be able to do a Thanksgiving dinner for our community partner, the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club - we'd like to continue for many years to come!" says Eric Gibson, Director of Marketing at Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions. "It was our pleasure once again to feed over 200 boys and girls at the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club. The volunteers at Nozzle Nolen enjoyed serving as much as the kids enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal!" says Mickey Nolen, President and Owner of Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions.

Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions is a family-owned and operated pest control company that's been a staple of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach communities for over 65 years. With service branches in Port St. Lucie, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Lake Worth, they service customers from Brevard County down to Miami-Dade. Specializing in pest control for homes, vessels and commercial buildings, Nozzle Nolen has made it their mission to give more than 4,000 hours of community service back to their community by 2021.

