NPA Announces Nicole Hankins Of SP+ As Inaugural Recipient Of WOMEN IN PARKING IMPACT Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NPA announces first ever WOMEN IN PARKING IMPACT award recognizing an amazing individual, Nicole Hankins of SP+, who is leading the charge to foster inclusion, diversity and leadership development within her organization.

The WIP IMPACT award was presented today at the Annual WOMEN IN PARKING Conference. A global award design is used to acknowledge the great strides the parking industry is making every day to create better opportunities and make a difference in the lives of parking professionals.

NPA president Christine Banning, IOM, CAE said, "Nicole Hankins of SP+ is the parking industry's first WOMEN IN PARKING IMPACT award winner. Nicole's career accomplishments advancing through SP+ set a positive example for women aspiring to executive roles. Nicole sets an example as a positive industry role model who demonstrates operational excellence and takes an active role in fostering the career development of women associates at SP+ with the Women's Advisory Forum within her company."

Nicole Hankins is the Senior Vice President, Northeast Operations at SP Plus Corporation (SP+) and oversees commercial operations for SP+'s Boston, Detroit, Portland and Providence markets. Nicole joined SP+ in 2003 and has been promoted from Director of Business Development to Regional Manager to Senior Vice President.

In 2014, Nicole co-founded the SP+ Women's Advisory Forum (WAF), a company-sponsored initiative dedicated to fostering growth, leadership and success for women. Nicole is the current chair of WAF. The program provides scholarships, workshops, webinars and mentorship to advance a diverse workforce and to create opportunities to recruit/retain women parking professionals. She is a prior WOMEN IN PARKING Board Director and mentor.

Banning added, "The parking industry is coming of age as we welcome more and more parking pros into this industry. The NPA's WIP IMPACT Award serves as a beacon shining a light on the accomplishments of women leaders through words, actions and example. Our heartfelt congratulations to Nicole Hankins of SP+ for her career accomplishments & contribution to the advancement of women leaders."

According to Marcy Sparrow, Chair of the NPA's WOMEN IN PARKING Advisory Council, "Nicole Hankins is a leader who makes the world around her better as a mentor, parking professional and role model."

