NPA Announces Parking Power Network Tour Sponsored by NuPark

"Attending NPA Power Network Tours is essential for any parking professional interested in connecting with top decision makers in the industry, building their networks, careers and bottom-line success. NPA is pleased to partner with NuPark for the second year in a row to host the Parking Power Network Tour," said NPA President Christine Banning, MA, CAE. "NPA appreciates NuPark's commitment to the industry and parking professionals," continued Banning.

"NuPark is proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the NPA's upcoming 2018 Parking Power Network Tour. As a young tech company focused on innovation, we are excited to help bring together the C-suite and emerging leaders in this cross-country tour to advance the interests of parking leaders at the forefront of the industry," said Kevin Uhlenhaker, CEO and Co-Founder of NuPark. "We look forward to helping facilitate connections among parking professionals as they discuss emerging trends and opportunities."

The NPA Parking Power Network Tour will provide introductions to industry leaders, business connections and access to industry advisors. This hosted event is complimentary and open to guests who RSVP. For more information on the NPA Parking Power Network Tour, visit http://weareparking.org/powernetwork, or email Info@WeAreParking.org.

About NPA: The National Parking Association is the nation's leading parking trade group. Our mission is to serve as the market leader in parking industry research, education and programs that advance the industry and its professionals. We support advancing the interests of the private and public sector in parking technology, sustainable mobility, certification, advocacy, research and education. Founded in 1951, NPA has more than 2,500 members and represents all facets of the parking industry. Learn more at weareparking.org.

About NuPark: NuPark, Inc. is a trusted partner in custom parking management solutions with proven technology to address complex parking operations. NuPark's license plate recognition-based parking management solution supports permitting, enforcement, adjudication, event management, asset management, reporting and analytics in a truly open and integrated platform. With over 245 years of combined experience, the NuPark team understands the business problems a parking organization faces because most of NuPark team members have experienced those challenges first hand. Our core values remain consistent with our commitment to providing unrivaled customer service while providing creative and flexible solutions utilizing the latest technologies. NuPark can be found in over 30 states servicing clients from diverse sectors including higher education, municipalities, private operations retail establishments and transit authorities. Reach out to NuPark for more information by visiting www.nupark.com.

