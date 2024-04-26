NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Runs Again for Florida U. S. Senate

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for US. Senate in Florida.

Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where Rick Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell are the partisan front runners.

To explain why he is running again, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen says, "For more than a decade, America has become increasingly polarized and divisive to the extent that partisan spirit has dominated and affected our daily lives as Americans and resulted in gridlock in Washington and hence an ineffective Congress.

"26% of Florida voters are independent and they have been sidelined from the national discourse and have no say in primary elections. I believe most independent voters and moderate voters from both sides will have the opportunity to join my campaign to advance the interests of the American people and America's standing in the world."

Nguyen fled the Vietnamese communist regime and came to the United States in 1997. He has established residence in the great state of Florida since 2003.

"The increasing assertiveness of authoritarian regimes has posed a threat to America's democracy and its liberal world order, which has guaranteed global stability and development since World War Two.

"Domestically, we are encountering unprecedented level of unlawful immigration, stagnant inflation and other challenges.

"For America's future, we need to invest in college education and vocational training to ensure American youth will have a pathway to earn higher incomes."

An electrical engineer turned human rights advocate, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen assists refugees, victims of human trafficking and religious persecution, and through his advocacy work, has built rapport with various congressional and senatorial offices in Washington, D.C. He previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2022.

For more information, please visit his campaign website: www.letsbe-american.com.

