NPARALLEL Acquires Atomic Props: A Game-Changing Partnership in Experiential Marketing

Infusing Craftsmanship + Future-Forward Technology into Experiential Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPARALLEL, a leader in experiential marketing, is excited to announce the acquisition of Atomic Props and Effects LTD, an industry pioneer renowned for its innovative prop and structure fabrication infused with emotionally intelligent technology. This strategic alliance merges two industry powerhouses, creating a dynamic force that is set to redefine the landscape of experiential marketing and create human experiences that connect with the minds and hearts of audiences.

This partnership elevates NPARALLEL + Atomic Props to the forefront of the industry. Together, they will offer clients comprehensive solutions that span strategy, design, fabrication, and execution across experiential marketing, trade shows, brand activations, immersive experiences and events, and OOH advertising installations—all paired with craftsmanship and future-forward technology. Clients can expect leading-edge experiences that keep them ahead of the curve, powered by a spirit of innovation and collaboration.

"We are thrilled about our future with Atomic Props. Together, we produce compelling experiences, and we're good at it. Both teams have been at the vanguard of experiential activations for decades," said Megan Diamond, CEO and President of NPARALLEL + Atomic Props. "This robust combination of our unique talents gives our clients a powerhouse of resources to help them disrupt and transform the future of their experiences. Beyond venues and projects, it also opens the door to bring client experiences to life in unique ways, propelling people to feel and act. The combined force of NPARALLEL + Atomic Props promises unprecedented gains for our clients as we work seamlessly, more efficiently, and with greater creativity to deliver exceptional results."

NPARALLEL + Atomic Props will change the game with unique brand encounters that harness innovative strategies and emerging technologies. This partnership enhances their ability to bridge the gap between brands and their audiences, ensuring every interaction drives business forward with purpose and precision.

This synergy goes beyond business; it's rooted in a shared commitment to human connection, core values, and a unified culture. Both companies are dedicated to turning every brand interaction into a moment of meaningful connection, grounded in integrity, collaboration, and a belief in the power of people.

With a combined 60+ years of experience, brands partnering with NPARALLEL + Atomic Props can expect significant advantages and momentum-building experiences that redefine marketing.

Along with this news, Atomic Props and Effects, LTD will now be known as Atomic Props.

NPARALLEL + Atomic Props produces comprehensive experiential marketing solutions that encompass strategy, design, and fabrication for trade shows, brand activations, immersive experiences and events, and OOH advertising installations—paired with craftsmanship and future-forward technology. Following NPARALLEL's acquisition of Atomic Props in 2024, this strategic alliance merges two industry powerhouses, creating a dynamic force that is set to redefine the landscape of experiential marketing. By combining NPARALLEL's strength in experiential design with Atomic Props' legacy of innovative prop creation, the integrated team is uniquely equipped to transform creative visions into measurable realities, delivering even more immersive, emotionally intelligent, and engaging experiences. For more information, visit NPARALLEL.com.

