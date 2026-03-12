NPF Investment Advisors Announces Launch of NPFE ETF on Cboe Global Markets

One of the first firms in West Michigan to launch an actively managed ETF

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NPF Investment Advisors is proud to announce the official launch of the NPF Core Equity ETF (Ticker: NPFE), which begins trading today on Cboe Global Markets. This milestone represents a significant expansion of NPF's nearly century‑long commitment to disciplined, research‑driven investment management. With this launch, NPF becomes one of the first investment firms in West Michigan to introduce its own actively managed ETF.

The NPF Core Equity ETF is designed to provide investors with a balanced approach to long‑term growth. Rooted in the same investment philosophy NPF has applied since 1933, NPFE focuses on:

High‑quality companies with strong and consistent cash flows

Businesses that demonstrate reliable and growing dividends

A blend of stable, established firms and long‑term growth opportunities

The ETF is managed by NPF's experienced investment team, leveraging the same disciplined framework that has guided generations of clients and their families.

"Putting our clients first is what drives every decision we make," said Chad Dutcher, partner at NPF Investment Advisors. "We launched this ETF to give clients a more tax‑efficient way to invest—a solution designed squarely around their long‑term needs. We're grateful for their trust and proud to deliver a tool that truly puts their interests at the center."

For more information about the NPF Core Equity ETF, visit www.npfinvestetfs.com.

About NPF Investment Advisors

NPF Investment Advisors has been a trusted partner in West Michigan since 1933, offering intelligent, tax-efficient wealth management grounded in personal relationships and integrity. With a client-first approach, NPF empowers individuals and families to build lasting legacies through experienced guidance, tailored strategies, and proactive financial planning.

Disclosure

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, please call 1-800-748-0544 or visit www.npfinvestetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investment Objective: To provide long-term capital appreciation and, as a secondary objective, current income.

The information discussed herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security, including ETFs. Investing in securities carries an inherent element of risk.

Investing in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is actively managed and may underperform its benchmark. Equity investments can be volatile and subject to sudden declines, and securities of small- and mid-cap companies may carry greater risk than those of larger, more established firms. Because the Fund may invest in foreign securities, including through ADRs, it is subject to risks related to currency fluctuations, less regulatory oversight, and political or economic events abroad. Shares of the Fund are bought and sold on an exchange and may trade at prices above or below the Fund's net asset value, especially during periods of market stress. Limited history, sector concentration, or investing in a smaller number of issuers may increase volatility. Additional risks include cybersecurity threats, market disruptions, and other events that could adversely affect performance. Investors should consider these risks before investing.

ETF Risks. As an ETF, the Fund is exposed to the additional risks, including: (1) concentration risk associated with Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; (2) costs risks associated with the frequent buying or selling of Fund shares; (3) market prices may differ than the Fund's net asset value; and (4) liquidity risk due to a potential lack of trading volume.

The Fund is new and does not have an operating history.

The Fund is distributed by Paralel Distributors LLC. NPF Investment Advisors is not affiliated with Paralel.

