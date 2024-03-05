NPH USA champions women's empowerment in Latin America, ahead of International Women's Day

Nonprofit gives at-risk girls security and opportunities

they never thought possible

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, NPH USA is spotlighting the strength and success of young women in Latin America and the Caribbean who reached their potential in the face of tremendous poverty and inequities.

Cycles of violence, poverty and inequality prevent women from achieving personal and economic empowerment in the region. Without support, girls have slim chances of becoming self-confident and self-sufficient.

NPH breaks the cycle of poverty by providing quality education, medical care, safe housing, vocational training and economic opportunities to impoverished girls in nine countries. Girls receive a new chance at life, plus personal development opportunities to help them realize their full potential.

At only four months old, Esmeralda had no parents to care for her in Acapulco. When her grandparents could no longer provide for her, "Esme" found NPH's home in Mexico, where she finally escaped a life of fear and poverty. Once there, Esme flourished, gaining access to school, nutrition, medical care, and "family."

Esme is now a young woman in her late twenties.

"NPH has changed my life and transformed me into a woman with a clear purpose—one who wants to give back and help and love my neighbors always," said Esme.

About NPH USA

Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Spanish for "our little brothers and sisters," has transformed tens of thousands of lives since the nonprofit's founding in 1954. NPH offers a solution to intergenerational poverty by providing a safe, nurturing family environment, education, health care, and job training to vulnerable children and young adults in nine countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. Through NPH USA support, children reach their full potential, becoming productive, caring leaders who contribute to the betterment of their communities and the world.

