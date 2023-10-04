NPH USA Earns Highest-Possible Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

News provided by

NPH USA

04 Oct, 2023, 14:08 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NPH USA is proud to announce that Charity Navigator, one of the leading and trusted sources of information on not-for-profit organizations, has recently awarded NPH USA a near perfect rating of 99% and 4 out of 4 Stars. This rating designates NPH USA as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency.

Continue Reading
99% and 4 stars ☆☆☆☆
99% and 4 stars ☆☆☆☆

"We have a great organization, a transformational mission, and a dedicated team," said John Deinhart, NPH USA's Chief Executive Officer. "I am thankful for the tremendous work and commitment of the entire NPH USA family. This 3rd-party endorsement is just another testimony to the tremendous impact a gift to NPH USA makes, and it illuminates the hard work and ethos of NPH USA staff, Board members, donors, and volunteers. We hope that those seeking to create a better, more just world for children will join us. Donors can have confidence knowing that their contributions will directly and significantly transform the lives of children and young adults living in extreme poverty."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, including Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

"We are delighted to provide NPH USA with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that NPH USA is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

To learn more about the vital, life-changing work of NPH, visit nphusa.org/Impact2022.

About NPH USA

Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH) is Spanish for "our little brothers and sisters." NPH USA supports more than 8,000 children and young adults living in extreme poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing a nurturing family environment, education, health care, and vocational and life skills training. Children can thrive, enabling them to become independent, caring adults and break free from the cycle of poverty. NPH also fills a vital, lifesaving role with its operation of St. Damien Pediatric Hospital, the only hospital wholly dedicated to pediatric and high-risk maternity care in Haiti.

SOURCE NPH USA

Also from this source

GALAS TO SHOW HOW NPH USA TRANSFORMS THE LIVES OF CHILDREN IN DESPERATE NEED

NPH USA showcases how a boy living in extreme poverty goes on after a paralyzing accident separates him from his family home and destroys his active lifestyle

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.