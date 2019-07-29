NPI Takes its Distribution Expertise to Help Snack and Beverage Companies Seeking to Enter or Expand in the U.S. Consumer Market

"There is no better time than now to expand or enter the U.S. market. The economy is great," said Gould, a global marketing guru. "At NPI, we have the resources, the experience, the contacts, and the knowledge to help these snack and beverage companies achieve their sales goals."

What separates NPI from other companies is Gould's "Evolution of Distribution" proprietary turnkey distribution and promotion solution he developed ten years ago.

"We help companies with importation, distribution, and promotion. For international companies, NPI becomes their U.S. headquarters. For domestic companies, NPI becomes their distribution division," Gould said.

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI, brings 30 years of retail distribution experience to NPI's clients.

"Our retail relationships span many categories of distribution," said Fernandez, a long-time buyer at Amazon and Wal-Mart, both giants in the retail industry. "After careful research, we saw a void in the snack and beverage segment, and decided that we could help these new brands by offering a turnkey one-stop solution for distribution and promotion.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for snack and beverage companies. The global snack and beverage industry totals $144 billion and should reach $220 billion by 2024," Fernandez said. "NPI can help these companies succeed."

For more information on NPI and its marketing and distribution services, go to www.nutricompany.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of snack and beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Nutritional Products International

Related Links

http://www.nutricompany.com

