NPI to Promote Health & Wellness Companies at Orlando's ECRM's Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions Conference March 31- April 3

"We have a close, working relationship with ECRM and the buyers," said Gould, who is president of NPI, a global brand marketing company based in Boca Raton, FL. "The relationship extends beyond the four-day trade show. We are in contact with each other throughout the year."

Gould said this close relationship gives NPI a competitive advantage when introducing new products to the major retailers in the country. "They know us. They trust us. We have a track record with them."

ECRM, which is an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, allows brands to show off their latest product innovation to major retail buyers.

"It is like speed dating for the retail industry," Gould said. "Every 20 minutes we get to promote our clients' products with different major retailers, such as CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, Walgreens, and Wegmans."

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI and a longtime veteran buyer at Amazon and WalMart, said ECRM is the perfect setting to introduce new products to the major retailers.

"We have been attending ECRM conferences for more than 10 years. We know many of the buyers for years. We have built up trust with them over the years," Fernandez said. "This is how we can market our clients to the major retailers better than anyone else in the country."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

For more information, including how to get your brand in front of the retail industry's most influential buyers, visit nuticompany.com or call 561-544-0719.

