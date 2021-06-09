NPL Construction Co. Donates Equipment and Crews to Support Opening of The Off the Street Club's Camp Mathieu

The OTSC serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park where crime, gangs and drugs are a daily threat. The OTSC is a place where kids living in the neighborhood have a safe place to learn, laugh and play without worry. It is a place where kids can truly find hope.

They offer several afterschool programs, tutoring and mentorship opportunities for all the kids that pass through its doors. Off-site, they run a number of programs throughout the Chicagoland area, including its summer camp, Camp Mathieu in Wheaton, IL. Visit: https://www.offthestreetclub.com/

"On behalf of the OTSC, thank you for your generous donation of equipment and labor to re-grade the road, allowing kids to safely ride their bikes and volunteers to get safely in and out of the Camp," said Arnett Morris, Executive Director. "With your help, the kids can trade a summer of dodging violence, drugs and gang activity with all the positive summer camp activities that help shape a young adult."

NPL Construction Co. is a subsidiary of Centuri Group, Inc., a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Visit: www.GoNPL.com

"It's our pleasure to be able to assist such a worthwhile organization as the OTSC," said Dylan Hradek, Senior Vice President, NPL. "We couldn't be any prouder of the NPL team who contributed their time and labor to get the Camp open and ready for safe, summer activities."

The OTSC is still soliciting donations for the #SaveOurSummer campaign. For every $500 donated, one child who bravely said no to gangs and drugs, will be sent to camp. After all, hope grows stronger in fresh air and sunshine. So do kids. To donate, visit https://www.offthestreetclub.com/#donation-form.

SOURCE The Off the Street Club (OTSC)

Related Links

http://www.offthestreetclub.com

