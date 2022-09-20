NPO-Academy USA to Launch Courses and Seminars in Non-Profit Management in 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NPO-Academy, the leading center in further education for the European non-profit sector, is excited to announce the expansion of its expert-led courses and seminars to managers and employees of non-profit organizations throughout the United States starting in January of 2023.

NPO-Academy sees the fundamental role non-profit organizations play by taking responsibility for the development of society and offering essential services and support to people from all walks of life. Yet the demands placed on NPOs become more complicated by the day, especially during these challenging times of record inflation and global insecurity. In addition, the competition within the non-profit sector increases as each organization scrambles to secure the funding they need. NPO-Academy, active since 2005, stands by non-profit organizations of all kinds by providing the training and know-how necessary to ensure that each organization has the proper tools to thrive.

The management of non-profit organizations presents unique challenges. A successful NPO must balance the varying goals of interest groups, enable democratic decision-making, and integrate volunteers all while securing funding from various sources. Managing this level of complexity requires flexibility and outside-the-box thinking. At NPO-Academy every practice-oriented course and seminar is specially tailored to the unique features and needs of the participants involved. The aim is to impart up-to-date knowledge along with the skills required to increase the individual competencies of the participants and support the continued success of each organization.

NPO-Academy offers live online courses and seminars. This means that courses will take place at specific times online with the instructor present. The courses and seminars cover the following topics: Controlling/Accounting, Fundraising, Culture, Management/Leadership, Marketing, Organization, Public Relations, Human Resources, Law, and Corporate Governance. These courses are open to anyone involved in the non-profit sector.

"We want to offer our target group the best possible training and further education on the market. To meet this high standard, our team of lecturers and trainers is made up of independent and qualified experts from science and practice. The learning success of the individual, the realizable benefits for the individual as well as the organization and satisfaction of our participants are at the center of our activities." -- NPO-Academy CEO Dr. Helmut Huetter

Visit NPO-Academy at www.npo-academy.com/us for more information or to register for a course. Those who subscribe to the NPO-Academy Newsletter by June 30, 2023 will also receive a 5% discount voucher on any course of seminar completed during 2023.

About NPO-Academy

NPO-Academy was founded in 2005 by Huetter. MC Management Consulting in Vienna, Austria with the aim of keeping pace with the growing importance of non-profit organizations while catering to their very specific training needs. Over the next decade NPO-Academy expanded to Germany and Switzerland and since 2017, NPO-Academy has been holding courses in English for an international audience. Past and current course participants include managers and employees from organizations such as the Red Cross, Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, Save the Children, WWF, and Greenpeace.

