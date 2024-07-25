NPower Awarded a $4 Million Grant from Department of Labor to Increase Reach and Impact of its Tech Fundamentals Training Program

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower , a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, has been awarded a $4 million Apprenticeship Building America, Round 2 (ABA2) grant from the US Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA).

The grant will support NPower in expanding its existing program to tech train an additional 8,656 low-income and unemployed young adults (ages 18-26), veterans and other military-connected individuals, through its Tech Fundamentals program. To date, NPower has supported over 10,000 students in 13 cities in receiving tech training in IT, cyber, software engineering, AI fundamentals and other vital tech skills.

Over the next four years, the grant will support NPower in bolstering partnerships with apprenticeship intermediaries and minority-serving institutions to increase the number of students from underrepresented backgrounds participating in its Tech Fundamentals training program, a strategy that helps move students from unemployment and underemployment to prosperity by launching careers in tech.

Specifically, with the support of the new grant, Tech Fundamentals students will receive:

Stackable certifications - Students have an opportunity to complete CompTIA ITF+, CompTIA A+, Google IT Support and Google Project Management Certificates.

- Students have an opportunity to complete CompTIA ITF+, CompTIA A+, Google IT Support and Google Project Management Certificates. Wraparound social services - By utilizing a trauma-informed framework, NPower will be able to meet students where they are at, both personally and professionally, to best support them in their training.

- By utilizing a trauma-informed framework, NPower will be able to meet students where they are at, both personally and professionally, to best support them in their training. Job or Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) placement assistance - NPower aims to have 85 percent of graduates be placed in an RAP, enrolled in post-secondary or credential-based education or hired directly into a full-time job in tech within six months of graduation.

"As the tech sector continues to expand and evolve into areas such as AI, and with cyber workers and software engineers in high demand, we're ensuring our students have the skills, training and support to participate in these dynamic, high-growth opportunities," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower. "We're honored that the US Dept. of Labor has recognized NPower's work and impact in helping non-pedigreed, underrepresented individuals and military-connected individuals receive IT skills, the foundational training they'll need to step into entry level tech jobs, and to add additional skills for a range of middle-income, in-demand areas, such as cybersecurity."

NPower is one of 52 grantees across the country recognized by the current administration as part of the Investing in America agenda, with a goal of rebuilding the middle class and increasing opportunity for underrepresented populations to enter in-demand occupations and careers that offer family-supporting wages. The Department of Labor has invested over $244 million to help modernize, diversify and expand registered apprenticeships in growing U.S. industries, such as tech.

To learn more about NPower's Tech Fundamentals program, visit: https://www.npower.org/apply/tech-fundamentals/

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. The organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands to serve 15,000 students annually by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

SOURCE NPower