NPower California Awarded $1.8 Million Grant from the CA Employer Development Department to Empower Young Adults from Underrepresented Communities

The grant allows NPower California to reduce persistent economic inequalities by providing workforce training, job placement, and wraparound support for young adults in need of support across CA

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower, a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, is proud to announce that its California division has been awarded a grant of $1,818,377 from the California Employment Development Department (EDD)'s Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program (OYACCP). This grant will enable 300 Opportunity Youth, defined as young adults aged 18-28 who face significant employment barriers, in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Francisco, and San Joaquin counties to gain the skills and experience needed for high-demand careers in the tech industry.

NPower California will leverage this grant to provide its comprehensive training program for Opportunity Youth to enter the in-demand field of IT (Information Technology). The organization's signature model combines accelerated instructor-led 16–20-week technical skills training to land quality jobs in as little as six months. Participants will receive industry-recognized certifications, on-the-job training opportunities, personalized career coaching, and other supports to prepare them for success. NPower California offers supportive services like mentorship programs and case management to help young adults overcome barriers and achieve economic stability. NPower California is an approved apprenticeship provider agency by the State of California Department of Industrial Relations.

"As jobs across industries are increasingly becoming technology-driven, this EDD grant is a critical investment in California's future workforce, and we are grateful for the opportunity to shape more young adults in underrepresented communities to succeed in tomorrow's digital economy." said Bertha Haro, Executive Director of NPower California. "By equipping opportunity youth with the skills and experience needed for high-demand tech careers, we're not only empowering them to achieve economic mobility but also strengthening California's position as a global tech hub."

Through this program, NPower California participants can expect to:

Launch rewarding tech careers: NPower California's program equips participants with valuable skills and certifications in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, software development, and cloud computing. This sets them up for success in securing employment opportunities with leading companies.

Gain a competitive edge: Participants receive personalized career coaching and support services, including mentorship programs and case management. This comprehensive approach helps them overcome barriers, build confidence, and refine their job search skills.

Achieve economic mobility: The program's focus on in-demand skills and job placement empowers participants to have an opportunity to achieve economic stability and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

The OYA Career Pathway Program seeks to aid programs that center around critical services and provide family-sustaining jobs to young adults in need. This funding opportunity will aid in providing programs that center around providing critical services for these OYAs that will accelerate their movement into family-sustaining jobs. Graduates of California NPower programs have realized self-sufficiency earnings without debt to participate in the free-of-charge program.

"Knowing the barriers that young adults and younger workers face, we are excited for an opportunity to reinforce their sustained optimism and build upon their resilience with quality opportunities," said Rebecca Evans, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Ventura County. "This funding allows access for young adults to learn in a safe environment and to advance on a career pathway to earn life-sustaining wages."

To learn more about NPower California, visit: https://www.npower.org/locations/california/.

For additional information or to schedule an interview contact: Ms. Bertha Haro, MPA, Executive Director, NPower California at [email protected].

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a team that reflects the diversity of their students, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org.

