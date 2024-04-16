NPower North Carolina Appoints Nick Allen as New Executive Director

RALEIGH, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower , a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, is proud to announce the appointment of Nick Allen as the new Executive Director for NPower North Carolina.

As Executive Director, Allen will oversee NPower's regional programs and operations in the Raleigh-Durham area, including leading the recruitment, training, certification, paid internship, and job placement of NPower North Carolina graduates. Additionally, he will leverage his expertise to seek, establish, and uphold strategic partnerships with funders, corporations, and the local government to bolster NPower North Carolina's impact in the area.

Bringing over 15 years of experience in local nonprofit ecosystems and a deep commitment to youth development and community organizing across the Triangle region, Nick will succeed Ray Trapp, who served as the previous Executive Director from June 2023 to April 2024.

"We are ecstatic to have Nick lead NPower North Carolina into its next phase of growth," said Jonathan Pride, Vice President of Field Operations at NPower. "We are confident that his relentless passion for community, data-centric mindset, and approach rooted in racial equity will help NPower North Carolina continue to close the digital divide in the region."

With a robust background in nonprofit leadership and community engagement, Allen joins NPower from United Way of the Greater Triangle, where he served as the Chief Program Officer since 2017. During his tenure, Allen led and served various teams, including grantmaking, marketing, and volunteer engagement, as well as fostered strategic initiatives centered on collaboration and innovation to help eradicate poverty and inequity in the region.

Allen's achievements at United Way include building a Community Impact strategy centered on racial and gender equity, delivering significant resources to local nonprofits, and serving over 200,000 residents annually. His leadership in establishing a Rapid Response Fund, which raised and distributed $2 million in crisis response, exemplifies his dedication to community resilience and empowerment.

NPower North Carolina provides tuition-free, virtual-led technology training, and certifications to young adults 18-26, veterans, and their spouses. The organization's award-winning training model provides employers with diverse talent equipped with the competencies of an information technology (IT) professional with one to two years of experience. Their free flagship program, NPower Tech Fundamentals, teaches students the basics of IT, assists with job placements and offers opportunities to earn industry-recognized certifications.

"I am deeply honored to join the remarkable team at NPower and continue the vital work to empower individuals in the Triangle community through technology education and workforce development," said Nick Allen. "NPower's training programs are not only equipping individuals with technical skills but also building pathways for economic prosperity that will benefit communities and generations to come."

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a team that reflects the diversity of their students, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

Media Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

SOURCE NPower