NPower Receives $1M Grant from Northrop Grumman Foundation to Expand Tech Training for Transitioning Military Service Members

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower , a leading national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young adults and military-connected individuals through tech careers, has received a $1 million grant from the Northrop Grumman Foundation to be paid over a two-year period. The grant will support the expansion of NPower's SkillBridge Cybersecurity program, a Department of Defense (DOD) initiative that helps active-duty service members gain the skills needed to transition into civilian careers in tech. With Northrop Grumman's support, NPower's goals include expanding its work in the west with the establishment of a San Diego presence.

"Military-connected individuals and veteran populations transitioning to civilian life bring a wealth of important skills, including technical expertise, risk management, foundational cyber and intelligence training, and critical thinking, among others to the industry," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO of NPower. "Northrop Grumman's grant enables us to expand our tech-training programs and support services for these populations while also addressing the nation's increasing demand for skilled tech talent."

Northrop Grumman's grant will contribute to further NPower's goal by:

Launching the first of many new tech training hubs in the western U.S . : A hub will be located near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Naval Station San Diego. From there, NPower will be able to better serve program participants in California , Arizona , Utah , and other Western states.

. A hub will be located near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Naval Station San Diego. From there, NPower will be able to better serve program participants in , , , and other Western states. Expanding access to training: With its expanded geographical presence, NPower will double its current service member capacity to 500 active-duty service members , increasing access to its hands-on instruction and professional development resources.

With its expanded geographical presence, NPower will double its current service member capacity to 500 active-duty service members increasing access to its hands-on instruction and professional development resources. Deepening commitment to military communities: Additionally, through coordinated expansion efforts, NPower is committing to serving an additional 580 veterans and military spouses, with a targeted growth of 276 individuals in 2025 and 304 in 2026.

"As a company that's comprised of nearly 20% veterans whose mission is to support military members serving worldwide, Northrop Grumman champions causes that directly benefit those who have sacrificed for their country," said Agartha Larbi, vice president, global corporate responsibility, Northrop Grumman and president, Northrop Grumman Foundation. "Programs like NPower's SkillBridge Cybersecurity are crucial to helping veterans gain valuable technical skills that support their transition to meaningful civilian careers. For leading defense technology companies like Northrop Grumman, this program helps create a pool of top-tier technical talent who may choose to join our workforce and contribute to our mission."

NPower is proud to maintain a strong and active partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation in its shared mission to develop the next generation of IT and cybersecurity professionals. Since 2017, Northrop Grumman has sponsored over 14 internship placements, providing valuable hands-on experience, and has played a key role in expanding cybersecurity training and apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland. Additionally, several Northrop Grumman employees have demonstrated a personal commitment by mentoring NPower students, serving on the regional advisory board, and advocating for the program. Northrop Grumman continues to support NPower's workforce development initiatives by offering competitive employment opportunities to NPower graduates through apprenticeship, internship, and job placements in IT and cybersecurity roles.

As a registered DOD SkillBridge partner, NPower provides active-duty service members with intensive cybersecurity training during their final 180 days of service. This equips transitioning military personnel with critical cybersecurity skills, industry-recognized certifications, and hands-on experience. Participants receive training in network defense, threat analysis, and security operations – skills directly aligned with civilian cybersecurity careers. NPower also provides career support and job placement assistance to help participants successfully transition to civilian technology careers.

The NPower SkillBridge Cybersecurity program has a track record of success, with a 96% certification rate, and an 84% job placement rate within six months of military separation.

To learn more about NPower's Cybersecurity SkillBridge program, visit https://www.npower.org/skillbridge/ .

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. The organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands to serve 15,000 students annually by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

Press Contact:

Hillary Ovalle

[email protected]

SOURCE NPower