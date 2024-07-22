NPower Welcomes Clare Giffin-Pascoe, Bank of America and Tony Colon, ServiceNow, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower , a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, today announced that Clare Giffin-Pascoe, Enterprise Risk & Finance Technology executive at Bank of America and Tony Colon, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at ServiceNow, are joining its board of directors. This appointment is the latest in NPower's expansion of its board, as the nonprofit has also recently welcomed leaders from Citi, Deloitte and Hitachi Vantara.

"Tony and Clare bring unparalleled expertise in leadership, innovation, and inclusion to our Board as NPower continues to expand and evolve," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower. "Their strategic roles on the Board will enhance our ability to empower our students effectively, preparing them for success in the tech industry beyond our classrooms. We are grateful to have their voices strengthen NPower's mission across communities nationwide."

Clare Giffin-Pascoe is the head of Enterprise Risk & Finance Technology within Bank of America's Global Technology division, responsible for the delivery of technology services to the Global Risk and Chief Financial Officer organizations. Previously she held technology leadership positions at several large financial institutions. Currently a member of the Global Advisory Board for Bank of America's Women in Technology & Operations employee advocacy group, she is passionate about supporting women throughout their careers in technology.

"NPower's work providing the training and networking access to help young adults from under-represented communities, especially young women, looking to start a career in technology is the future-forward approach the industry needs to ensure our talent pipeline only grows stronger and more diverse as the field progresses," said Giffin-Pascoe. "I look forward to helping grow and guide the organization to create even greater impact and opportunity as a member of the Board."

Tony Colon leads ServiceNow's global Customer Success Organization, overseeing ServiceNow Impact, the company's flagship value acceleration program, and is responsible for establishing a new standard in customer experience by integrating technological innovation and human expertise. Tony brings over 20 years of experience in technology and customer success and has built four $100M+ businesses at organizations including Salesforce and Cisco. As a champion for inclusivity and innovating through diversity, Colon is an advocate for helping the next generation. "Investing in the next generation and providing life changing training, skills and support for under-resourced communities is critical in our ever-changing digital world," Colon said. "I am honored to join the NPower board and help the next generation of tech stars."

"Clare and Tony's dedication, expertise, and passions for our mission are invaluable assets that will help us make a significant impact in the community," says Gail Fierstein, Vice Chair of the NPower Board and Head of People at CaaStle.

For more information on NPower's Board of Directors, please visit https://www.npower.org/about/board-of-directors/ .

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. The organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands to serve 15,000 students annually by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

