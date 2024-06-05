NPower Welcomes Prominent Industry Leaders; Sandra Peterson, Citi; Guy Fruda, Deloitte; and Neil McGowan, Hitachi Vantara; to its National Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower , a leading, national tech training nonprofit focused on increasing economic mobility for young people and military-connected individuals through tech jobs, today announced the appointment of three new board members: Sandra Peterson, Global Head of Enterprise Excellence, Citi's Operations & Technology (O&T) organization; Guy Fruda, Chief Technology Support Leader, Deloitte Technology-US; and Neil McGowan, Chief Revenue Officer, Hitachi Vantara.

"We are honored that these accomplished leaders are joining our Board as they will each add their distinctive expertise in business strategy, service and product innovation, and community relations and development, as NPower ambitiously scales and empowers more individuals to succeed in the digital economy," said Bertina Ceccarelli, CEO, NPower.

Sandra Peterson, a seasoned executive focused on the design and execution of solutions that drive continuous improvement and workforce optimization, brings 30 years of industry experience in operations, product management and development, service & client experience, and strategic development. She has also held leadership positions at HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Bankers Trust Company. "I am thrilled to work with NPower's leadership to help create and guide initiatives that drive inclusion across hiring, recruitment, promotion, development, retention, and engagement."

Guy Fruda leads Deloitte's technology team that supports the more than 180,000 employees across the US, India, Mexico, and Israel. With more than 30 years of IT support and technology consulting experience, Guy emphasizes strategic business engagement to enhance productivity, customer experience, and ensure market leadership. He is also recognized for his expertise in IT business continuity and has led continuity activities through major events including September 11, 2001, Hurricane Sandy, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am truly energized to join NPower's Board of Directors," said Fruda. "I've seen firsthand how technology can transform lives and I look forward to contributing my experience to ensuring NPower continues to lead the field in its strategic and comprehensive approach to increasing economic mobility for people from all backgrounds through tech jobs."

Neil McGowan is responsible for driving continued growth throughout the company's extensive channel partner ecosystem. Neil's 25+ years of experience includes global sales, marketing, operations, and general management at public companies and private venture-backed startups, including NetApp, VeriSign, Openwave, Silicon Graphics, and Tandem (now HP). Neil graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science and a minor in Math. He also attended Columbia University for graduate courses in Computer Science and completed the Tuck Executive Program at Dartmouth University.

As a Black leader with thorough Silicon Valley expertise, McGowan is deeply committed to building bridges for young adults from underserved communities. "I am inspired daily by NPower's unwavering commitment to uplift young individuals from all backgrounds and equip them with the technology skills to become the tech leaders of tomorrow. I look forward to counseling NPower toward sustainable growth and fostering partnerships that enhance the organization's ability to build pathways for the next generation of tech talent."

Gail Fierstein, Vice Chair of NPower's Board and Head of People at CaaStle says, "The Board of Directors welcome these three powerhouse executives who not only bring passion, but the skills to steer this beloved organization into a strong and sustainable future."

