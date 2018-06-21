NPR's Shankar Vedantam to Address Annual Gathering of Education Leaders at BbWorld 2018

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackboard today announced Shankar Vedantam, NPR's social science correspondent and the host of the Hidden Brain podcast, as a keynote speaker for BbWorld 2018. BbWorld is one of the largest edtech conferences in the world bringing together educators, administrators and industry leaders from around the world to network, learn best practices, and hear from some of the industry's foremost experts on the future of education. The conference will take place July 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

During his July 19 keynote on the BbWorld main stage, Vedantam will explore the role of unconscious factors in innovation, creativity and all aspects of the educational experience. As NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain, the focus of Vedantam's reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Vedantam is also the author of the non-fiction book, The Hidden Brain: How our Unconscious Minds Elect Presidents, Control Markets, Wage Wars and Save Our Lives.

Before joining NPR in 2011, Vedantam spent 10 years as a reporter at The Washington Post. Throughout his career, Vedantam has been recognized with many journalism honors including awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, the South Asian Journalists Association, the Asian American Journalists Association, the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association, and the American Public Health Association.

Vedantam has served as a lecturer at many academic institutions including Harvard University and Columbia University. In 2010, he completed a two year-term as a senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.

"We are fortunate to have Shankar as our second BbWorld18 keynote speaker to share the unique insights he has gained from in-depth reporting and research," said Bill Ballhaus, Chairman, CEO and President of Blackboard. "As a company focusing on driving student success, it is important for us to understand the role that unconscious factors play in all aspects of the educational experience."

