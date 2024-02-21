NPS Prism reveals America's customer loyalty leaders in its latest U.S. Benchmark Report

News provided by

Bain & Company

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NPS Prism, Bain & Company's customer experience benchmarking service, shows USAA, T-Mobile, YouTube TV, and H-E-B are among the nation's top-rated companies by their customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPS Prism®, Bain & Company's customer experience (CX) benchmarking service, reveals America's customer loyalty leaders in its latest U.S. Benchmarks Report, The research measures Net Promoter ScoreSM, a widely used metric of customer sentiment and loyalty, using a double-blind survey of thousands of customers to assess more than 1,000 companies across 10 industries. The result is the most comprehensive, unbiased customer loyalty leaderboard available on the market. The companies below received the highest rankings in their sectors.

  • Consumer Banking:
    • Checking & Savings: Navy Federal Credit Union and USAA
    • Credit Card: Navy Federal Credit Union
    • Payments: Afterpay
    • Wealth Management: Edward Jones
  • Insurance (Life, Home & Auto, and Annuities): USAA
  • Auto: Lexus
  • Utilities: SRP
  • Telecommunications & Media:
    • Mobile: MintMobile and Consumer Cellular
    • Internet: T-Mobile
    • Video: YouTube TV
  • Retail:
    • Pharmacy: Local independent pharmacies
    • Convenience: Amazon
    • Grocery: H-E-B
    • Home Improvement: Sherwin Williams

A number of trends informed these rankings.

Payments providers: Ease becomes the key differentiator to win loyalty. Payment solutions like peer-to-peer (P2P) and buy now, pay later (BNPL) have continued to see increased usage since 2021 and, with that, higher customer expectations.

Utilities: Communication and transparency crucial to shaping CX amid rising costs. The impact of inflation and pricing on utility customer sentiment depends on critical factors, such as proactive communication and consistent transparency relating to rate changes.

Telecommunications: Offer and plan simplicity, and digital-first experiences, drive satisfaction. Despite the traditional 'big 3' providers enticing customers more than ever with new phone promotions, Mint Mobile has become a leader in its own way through driving simplicity in all experiences.

Home improvement stores: CX contingent on convenience and staff expertise across all channels. The US home improvement product captures retailers that cater to DIY consumer needs, and retailers like Sherwin Williams have established leadership due to the convenience of their brick-and-mortar locations and the expertise customers are offered. Leading retailers excel with 25% more customers citing knowledgeable staff interactions, emphasizing the value customers find in expertise.

Convenience stores: Proximity and product availability key to success. The convenience industry is comprised of various types of retailers, including traditional convenience stores, retail pharmacies, grocers, and online players. Industry leaders were Wawa and Amazon, while other traditional convenience stores and retail pharmacies are less competitive.

Pharmacies: Leaders prioritize CX through knowledgeable staff and personalized service. In a competitive pharmacy landscape, local independent pharmacies and Publix emerge as industry leaders as they shift focus to personalized customer experience. Local independent pharmacies are well positioned to win in this space, as helpful and knowledgeable staff hold great significance in influencing CX.

The methodology behind these scores comes from Bain & Company, the creators of NPS. NPS gauges customers' willingness to recommend a company, product, or service on a scale of 0 to 10. This report summarizes each industry's key customer sentiment metrics, including relationship NPS (rNPS), which captures the overall customer sentiment about a particular brand, and/or product NPS (pNPS), which measures customer satisfaction at the product level. Learn more about NPS Prism's methodology here.

Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact Katie Ware at [email protected] or +1 646 562 8107. 

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

NPS Prism® is a registered trademark of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc. and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter ScoreSM is a service mark of Bain & Company, Inc., NICE Systems, Inc. and Fred Reichheld.

SOURCE Bain & Company

Also from this source

Impending growth crunch confronts wholesale banks with challenge to seize new drivers of future revenues

Impending growth crunch confronts wholesale banks with challenge to seize new drivers of future revenues

Wholesale banks worldwide are urged by a new Bain analysis to seize on key sources of new growth – especially from climate finance and rapid...
Consumer products sector at a crossroads after a year of tremendous growth; with no room left on price, a return to volume growth will be critical in 2024

Consumer products sector at a crossroads after a year of tremendous growth; with no room left on price, a return to volume growth will be critical in 2024

The consumer products sector has enjoyed a year of tremendous growth, with retail sales value (RSV) for the industry globally rising by close to 10%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.