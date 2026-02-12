TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nour Private Wealth (NPW) announces the expansion of its multi-family office platform to include investment fund management capabilities under Nour Private Management, an affiliate of Nour Private Wealth. This strategic initiative provides ultra-high-net-worth families with additional tailored solutions and structured access to private-market opportunities, all within NPW's integrated advisory framework.

NPW Expands into Investment Fund Management to Deliver Curated Private-Market Access for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

"Family offices are increasingly seeking direct exposure to private markets while maintaining disciplined oversight," said Elie Nour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NPW. "By expanding into fund management, we enable families to access institutional-quality strategies without the need to build a standalone infrastructure. Our approach combines discretion, governance, and sophisticated portfolio coordination to preserve wealth across generations."

The move aligns with a global trend of family offices shifting toward direct investment in private companies, infrastructure, and alternative assets. According to Preqin, the number of family offices with private-market allocations has grown substantially since 2016, reflecting sustained expansion across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. In North America, private markets now account for approximately 29% of the average family office allocation, underscoring their growing role in diversification and long-term capital deployment.

Direct Access and Hybrid Portfolios

Family offices are evolving beyond fund-only models to embrace direct investing strategies that offer greater control, transparency, and influence over investment structures. Common approaches include:

Co-investments alongside established sponsors.

Club deals to access larger or more complex transactions.

Thematic allocations in sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare innovation, and technology.

Minority growth investments or participation in buyouts.

Many offices maintain hybrid frameworks that combine primary private funds, secondaries or fund-of-funds, and direct or co-investments. This balance allows families to pursue conviction-driven opportunities while managing liquidity and diversification.

Institutionalization and NPW's Strategic Response

As family offices institutionalize, multi-family offices are enhancing services to include investment structuring, consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated, tax-aware portfolio construction. Advanced technology platforms now support sophisticated risk management and performance oversight.

NPW's fund management expansion represents a strategic evolution of its advisory model. Families benefit from coordinated portfolio construction, consolidated reporting, and structured access to private-market strategies—all supported by external legal, tax, and estate professionals.

"Ultra-high-net-worth families require both flexibility and rigour in their investment approach," added Nour. "Our platform delivers both, enabling strategic participation in private markets while maintaining governance, compliance, and long-term stewardship."

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The firm provides multi-family office and private wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth families, including portfolio management (discretionary), consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated planning solutions across public and private markets.

For additional information: [email protected]

Disclaimer: Investment dealer services are provided by Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member. Investment fund management services are provided by Goodwood, an affiliated entity under common ownership with Nour Private Wealth. This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain private-market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability/appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private-market investments may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

