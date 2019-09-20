Nrby Adds Award Winning Cable Executive to its Growing Board of Directors

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nrby, a location centric, mobile collaboration platform that is changing field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive, driving organizational efficiency , decreasing operating costs , and skyrocketing customer satisfaction , is excited to announce the expansion of its Board.

Today, Bryant Isaacs, former President of Assurance Solutions at ARRIS , has joined the Board of Directors to help Nrby accelerate growth. Throughout his 17-year career in the cable and field service industry, Bryant has focused on helping industries and markets embrace change through the use of pioneering technology.

"We are thrilled to add Bryant to the Nrby Board," said Kurt Dobbins, President of Nrby. "We have had a tremendous growth year with many new customers adopting Nrby to move from being reactive to proactive. We are very excited to hear how our customers are benefiting from using Nrby and we are already seeing a backlog of new deployments planned for 2020."



Nrby has established a stronghold in the Cable industry and has recently added Summit Broadband, Schurz Communications, and WOW!, plus many additional innovative companies, to its growing list of customers.



"Having heard a lot of great feedback about Nrby's location centric, mobile collaboration platform, I am honored to join their Board of Directors," said Bryant Isaacs. "Seeing the metrics from their customers around ROI, including how one customer reduced operating expenses $47,000 by eliminating 825 service calls in just one month, they are clearly delivering tremendous value to the industry that has been part of my career for many years."

Nrby will be exhibiting at Cable-Tec Expo New Orleans Sep 30, 2019 – Thu, Oct 3, 2019.

About Nrby:

