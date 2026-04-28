NRC Authorizes FPL's St. Lucie Nuclear Plant to Operate for Another 20 Years

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous multi-year application and review process, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has approved subsequent license renewals for St. Lucie Nuclear Plant Units 1 and 2, extending operations through 2056 and 2063, respectively. In 2024, the NRC approved subsequent license renewals for the two units at Turkey Point, Florida's only other operational nuclear plant. Importantly, the approval ensures that Florida will continue to be powered by low-cost, clean nuclear energy well into the future.

"This approval ensures that St. Lucie will continue to provide safe, reliable, low-cost energy for generations to come," said Scott Bores, Florida Power & Light Company's president. "We are pleased that nuclear power will remain an integral part of Florida's energy future and a vital contributor to the local and state economies."

Powering Florida with Reliable, Low-Cost, American Energy

Since commencing commercial operations in 1976 (Unit 1) and 1983 (Unit 2), St. Lucie has been a cornerstone of Florida's energy infrastructure. The facility:

Generates enough electricity to power more than 1 million homes and businesses.





Supplies approximately 11% of FPL's generation.





Maintains grid stability.





Operates on a 1,200-acre site on Hutchinson Island.

"This approval represents the culmination of rigorous efforts by our dedicated nuclear team to meet and exceed regulatory expectations," said Carlos Santos, St. Lucie site vice president. "We're pleased with the result and excited that St. Lucie will continue its vital role in supplying low-cost, clean nuclear power to Florida."

Economic Engine for Local Communities

St. Lucie serves as a significant economic driver for the region, providing:

Approximately 400 permanent, high-paying jobs.





More than $42 million in annual county taxes.





Active employee engagement in local schools, youth sports and government.

Expanding Nuclear Leadership

St. Lucie increases FPL's growing portfolio of license-renewed nuclear facilities. The Turkey Point Nuclear Plant and the Point Beach Nuclear Plant, operated by sister company NextEra Energy Resources, already received subsequent license renewal approval —demonstrating NextEra Energy's commitment to American nuclear power.

About Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is America's largest electric utility, delivering reliable power to more than 6 million customer accounts — serving approximately 12 million people across Florida. By leveraging a diverse energy mix, including nuclear, natural gas, solar and battery storage, FPL operates one of the most fuel- and cost-efficient power generation fleets in the U.S. and has earned the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for eight of the last 11 years. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), which is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is advancing America's energy future with one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of power generation and infrastructure solutions. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE Florida Power & Light Company