NRCS California Launches New Migratory Bird Resurgence Initiative

DAVIS, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California is taking applications for the new 2023 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Migratory Bird Resurgences Initiative (MBRI) through June 15, 2023. California has $500,000 available statewide for agricultural producers.

"It is our mission to support producers in addressing their resource concerns as well as protect our wildlife, said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez. "This new investment will help us provide technical and financial assistance to interested land stewards to protect and improve habitat for migratory species traveling along California's Pacific Flyway.

The 2018 Farm Bill authorized NRCS to create MBRI due to a pressing need for migratory bird species. The EQIP MBRI is aimed at preserving, protecting, and improving waterfowl, shorebirds, neotropical birds, and other avian species in the Prairie Pothole Region and in key portions of the Pacific, Mississippi, and Central Flyways.

EQIP MBRI utilizes NRCS' Shallow Water Development and Management practice. This practice may be scheduled up to five times per land unit, once per year. California will also be offering the following practices: Conservation Cover, Field Border, Wildlife Habitat Planting, Wetland Wildlife Habitat Management, Upland Wildlife Habitat Management, and Structures for Wildlife. For questions regarding eligible practices and to apply, please contact your local NRCS Service Center.

Utilizing the NRCS ACT Now policy offers the flexibility for NRCS California to fund applications based on threshold score rather than competition for the highest-ranking project.

How to Apply

Eligible producers include farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners.

The deadline for EQIP MBRI applications is June 15, 2023. Due to ACT Now requirements, a maximum time frame for each action is specified. Once an application is received, a determination is expected to occur within 42 days. Exceptions to exceeding the time frame include delays due to eligibility requirements not being met.

Nationally, NRCS is dedicating $14,800,000 nationwide to assist producers with technical and financial assistance under the EQIP MBRI.

Since its inception in 1935, NRCS has worked in partnership with private landowners and a variety of local, state, and federal conservation partners to deliver conservation based on specific, local needs. Please visit www.ca.nrcs.usda.gov for more information about NRCS.

Contact:

Jonathan Groveman

[email protected]

SOURCE USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service