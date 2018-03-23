NRCS Seeks Partners for Easement Restoration

Potential applicants should review the funding opportunity, USDA-NRCS-US-WRP-ACEP- EWPP-HFRP-18-01, at http://www.grants.gov/, which includes application materials and submission procedures. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 18, 2018.

"This request streamlines the restoration process and improves customer service while also allowing restoration entities of all sizes to submit proposals," said USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey. "We always are looking for ways to improve our conservation efforts."

NRCS California is specifically requesting wetland restoration assistance for easement projects located in Northern California. Individuals or organizations with experience in wetland restoration design, engineering, construction management, and permitting will work together with NRCS to complete these projects.

"We have a growing need for wetland restoration assistance in Humboldt, Modoc, Lassen, Siskiyou, and Shasta counties, among others," said California Easement Program Specialist Dean Kwasny. "This work includes developing restoration and management plans, working with private landowners and contractors to install restoration practices, and coordinating all aspects of the work with NRCS and our permitting agencies."

Restoration activities may include: designing restoration plans, installing structural and vegetative conservation practices, construction management and inspection. Agreements will be up to three years in length.

Restoring wetland and floodplain easements provides an abundance of benefits including: improving water quality downstream; protecting nearby towns and other areas from flooding; enhancing and protecting wildlife habitat; and providing outdoor recreational and educational opportunities.

All complete and compliant proposals will be reviewed by an NRCS technical review panel established by the Chief of NRCS. Recommended proposals will be distributed to the applicable NRCS State Conservationists for final selection.

For more information on wetland, floodplain and forestland easements, visit the NRCS easements page at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/ca/programs/easements/.

