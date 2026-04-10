NRD, LLC Announces Release of Solid State Nuclear Battery Power Cell Designed for 100 Years of Ultra-Low Power Operation

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NRD, LLC ("NRD"), a global manufacturer of advanced nuclear materials, today announces the release of its NBV series, a Nickel-63-fueled, solid-state betavoltaic nuclear battery power cell designed to provide continuous, maintenance-free power for ultra-low power electronics over operational timelines that extend beyond a century.

The NBV series converts beta-decay energy into electrical power in a sealed, solid-state architecture. It is designed for remote and inaccessible environments where conventional batteries, servicing, and replacement cycles are impractical.

"Simply stated, critical mission sets collapse if a component, such as a battery, within the power matrix is compromised or fails. NRD's NBV series is a high-integrity, maintenance-free micro power solution for applications that demand protracted reliability and consistent power in exacting and hostile environments, where battery replacement is not a realistic option," said Shel Alfiero, Chief Executive Officer.

"This launch is a milestone as NRD translates decades of regulated nuclear materials expertise into next-generation power solutions. NRD is a licensed manufacturer with six in-house radiological laboratories and a dedicated, mature Health Physics Department and a robust radiation safety program, built to support scalable production and long-term customer programs," said Kevin Heffler, Chief Operations Officer.

Typical performance includes a power output range of 5 nW to 500 nW, an open-circuit voltage of 1.0 V to 20.0 V, and a nominal current of 7.5 nA to 33 nA, all contained within a 20 mm by 20 mm by 12 mm form factor. Performance and packaging are configurable based on integration requirements.

Target applications include: commercial and industrial condition monitoring; metrology and data logging; unattended sensing and secure keep-alive functions; remote environmental monitoring; AI-enabled autonomous and robotic systems that require always-ready keep-alive power for state retention; security; and long-duration health monitoring with minimal maintenance.

About NRD, LLC, NRD is a manufacturer of advanced nuclear materials, radioisotope-based products, and RTG fuels, with decades of experience supporting demanding applications across industry and government programs, including a history of producing more than 750 million Americium-based smoke detection devices and Nuclear static prevention solutions.

Media contact Sarah Taravella, Marketing Specialist, NRD, LLC, 1-716-773-7634, [email protected], www.nrdllc.com for further information

SOURCE NRD, LLC