Nreal Collaborates with China Unicom to Demonstrate 5G-Ready Mixed Reality in 400 Retail Stores Across China

The partnership follows a jointly established 5G Innovation Center launched by Nreal and China Unicom in June, in a bid to commercialize 5G with consumer MR applications. Today the partnership extends to 400 retail stores with the aim of commercializing Nreal Light. Living up to its namesake, Nreal Light offers a radically simple, yet wearable sunglass-like design that's familiar, yet also doesn't hold back with a brilliant and immersive 1080p display.

"We're excited to partner with China Unicom and take the next step in accelerating the commercialization of our product," said Chi Xu, CEO, and Founder of Nreal. "By expanding our presence from the 5G innovation center to 400 retail stores, we're thrilled to be paving the road to showcase the unlimited potential that 5G can offer consumers."

To learn more about Nreal Light, visit http://www.nreal.ai

The media kit for Nreal can be accessed here.

About Nreal

Founded in January 2017, by Chi Xu and Bing Xiao, Nreal is a developer of ready-to-wear mixed reality glasses. Its flagship product, Nreal Light, is the first lightweight and comfortable mixed reality glasses that sport an industry-leading vivid display, combined with SLAM-based environmental understanding AI algorithms, for an immersive experience. Nreal has raised $31 million in total funding from investors including Shunwei Capital, China Growth Capital (CGC), APlus, Siasun, iQIYI and China Everbright Limited.

To learn more about Nreal visit Nreal.ai.

