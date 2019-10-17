Nreal LTD. Showcases Collaboration with KDDI and Unveils a Consumer MR Application with "au" branded NrealLight at CEATEC 2019

Aiming to showcase a future that that leverages emerging tech, CEATEC 2019 focuses on bringing together innovative technologies including 5G and IoT that aim to impact society as a whole for the better. The attendees of CEATEC will experience an MR-based AR museum experience that's streamed through KDDI's 5G developer environment. The MR application offers an immersive digital experience that puts you in close proximity with Japan's national treasure, the 18th century Writing Box with Eight Bridges.

"MR will open the doors to showcase the full potential of wearable technology and we couldn't be more excited to unveil in Japan the commercial use of NrealLight and introduce MR technology to consumers in the Japanese market," said Katsuhiro Kozuki, Deputy GM, Mobile & XR, Personal Business Sector at KDDI Corporation.

"There's never been a better time to showcase how MR technology will transform this world," said Joshua Yeo, Vice President of Nreal LTD. "We're excited to build new consumer and enterprise applications that will introduce mixed reality to the Japan market."

Aiming to develop killer apps in the 5G era, KDDI has formed a strategic partnership with Nreal LTD. that will invest in the development of spatial computing and the promotion of smart glasses in Japan. Through the collaboration, KDDI will support the development of consumer applications based on NrealLight and will tailor the design of NrealLight for Japanese customers.

About Nreal LTD.

Founded in January 2017, by Chi Xu and Bing Xiao, Nreal LTD. is a developer of ready-to-wear mixed reality glasses. Its flagship product, NrealLight, is the first lightweight and comfortable mixed reality glasses, sporting an industry-leading vivid display at combined with SLAM-based environmental understanding AI algorithms for an immersive experience. Nreal LTD. has raised $31 million in total funding from investors including Shunwei Capital, China Growth Capital (CGC), APlus, Siasun, iQIYI and China Everbright Limited.

