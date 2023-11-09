NREL Names Ava Community Energy, Formerly East Bay Community Energy, One of the Top Green Power Providers in the U.S.

Ava continues to track toward 100 percent carbon-free power by 2030, ranking as a top 5 green power provider in terms of number of green pricing customers and green power sales among all electricity providers

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ava Community Energy (Ava), formerly East Bay Community Energy, today announced its recognition as one of the U.S.'s top green power providers by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)'s 2022 Utility Green Pricing Program . Serving California's Alameda County and parts of the San Joaquin Valley, Ava Community Energy continues to deliver on its commitment to driving clean electrification across its service territories and is tracking toward its goal of providing 100 percent renewable electricity to all Ava customers by 2030.

Ava Community Energy's green power offerings include its Bright Choice power mix, which contains 50 percent renewable energy at lower rates than the incumbent for-profit utility, and its Renewable 100 offering, which comprises 100 percent wind and solar energy. Compared to other leading community choice aggregators (CCAs) nationally, Ava Community Energy ranks second in green power sales and third in terms of the number of its green power customers.

"Ava Community Energy's core mission centers on providing Northern California residents, businesses and municipalities with greener electricity at lower rates," said Nick Chaset, CEO at Ava Community Energy. "Ava is currently on track to be 15 years ahead of the State's target date for providing 100 percent clean energy to all customers, and it's an incredible milestone to be formally recognized as one of the leading national entities bringing cleaner energy to all."

NREL's annual list of top green power providers historically has identified and compared traditional utilities' clean energy programs, evaluated by green pricing, customer acquisition and sales. This year marks the first time NREL has included CCAs such as Ava Community Energy in its list.

About Ava Community Energy

Ava Community Energy (Ava), formerly East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), is the not-for-profit public power provider for more than 1.7 million residents and commercial customers in Alameda County and the City of Tracy, with service extending to the San Joaquin County city of Stockton in January 2025, and the city of Lathrop to soon follow. As one of 25 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, Ava is part of the movement to provide energy choice while expediting local and state-wide climate action goals. Ava is committed to creating a brighter future in our communities and beyond by providing clean power at competitive rates, reinvesting in our member communities, and developing programs that make it easy for customers to discover, try and adopt clean energy solutions. For more information about Ava Community Energy, visit avaenergy.org.

