NRF & The Industry Group - Visit Booth 2203 for Kiosks, Touchless, and Wayfinding at NRF NYC

News provided by

The Industry Group

Dec 15, 2025, 15:44 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at National Retail Federation Big Show in NYC in January at Javits Center. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer – Kiosk and digital signage, NZ Technologies with rugged touchscreen which is touchless. Sitekiosk interactive software for kiosks and digital signage, DPL Wireless Connectivity, Pyramid printers, and Vispero with Accessibility.

Twenty different participating companies at the show available to meet.

Events include --

  • announcement of 2026 Self-Service Excellence Awards by The Industry Group.
  • New Best of 2025 projects and products (13 candidates)
  • Hall of Fame 2026 awards (13 candidates)
  • Special Recognition Awards
  • Other noteworthy events are Retail Orphans on Saturday — Super Saturday.

"The Industry Group and Kiosk Association will present the latest in kiosks, digital wayfinding, touchless solutions, sleek countertop systems, next-gen interactive digital signage, and conversational AI audio enhancements for touchscreen devices," said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of The Industry Group.

To schedule a meeting, email [email protected].

The Industry Group (TIG) is a global trade-network dedicated to self-service technology, covering kiosks, digital signage, POS, Smart Lockers, EV Charging. Retail automation, smart vending and smart-city platforms.

Founded and led by industry veterans, TIG helps stakeholders connect, advance best practices and drive innovation in unattended retail ecosystems.

TIG also releases industry-vetted market research covering the full stack of self-service industries.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES 

https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts

Learn more about The Industry Group (TIG) at: https://kioskindustry.org/

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1215-s2p-tigaward-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Self-service excellence awards -- see us in #2203 at NRF

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Keefner [email protected] or text 720-324-1837

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/

SOURCE The Industry Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

IAAPA & The Industry Group - Visit Booth 4634 for Ticketing kiosks, Touchless, and Wayfinding at IAAPA

See and meet The Industry Group and Kiosk Association at the IAAPA Trade Show. Featured in the booth – Pyramid Computer with kiosks, digital signage...

IAAPA & The Industry Group - Visit Booth 4634 for kiosks, touchless, signage and accessibility at IAAPA

The IAAPA Trade Show is the premier global gathering for the attractions industry, bringing together over 40,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics