NRF 2020: Revionics to Host Panel with Bed Bath & Beyond, DICK'S Sporting Goods & Leroy Merlin Brazil on Pricing for the Multichannel Retailer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranked as a leading retail software provider in multiple categories by top-tier retailers in the 2020 RIS Software LeaderBoard Study, including the Return on Investment and Overall Performance categories, Revionics will have a strong presence at NRF 2020 with solution demonstrations and exhibits in their booth #3537 as well as a Big Ideas panel: "Price, strategies and agility: Thriving in a multi-channel retailer environment." The panel will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:15-10:45 a.m. EST on Stage 2, Expo Level 1. The panel, moderated by Revionics SVP Customer Service Scott Zucker, will feature the following retail innovators:

Barrie Carmel , Chief Value Optimization Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond

Moussa Coulibaly , Vice President of Omni Channel Pricing, DICK'S Sporting Goods

Leonardo Cyreno, Pricing Director, Leroy Merlin Brazil

Panelists will explore how to utilize advanced science-based pricing to better engage shoppers in an environment where shoppers demand convenience and accessibility on their own terms, with the flexibility to shop and receive merchandise in channels of their choice. Whether a retailer's heritage is brick-and-mortar and they begin to embrace online channels, or expands from retail roots to develop a physical presence, they must structure for success in a multi-channel environment. Hear from retailers that are pricing smarter, not harder, from across a range of sectors with an array of business models in a lively, interactive discussion of their challenges, strategies and successes.

Revionics Exhibit, Booth #3537:

Revionics' top executives and technical experts will be available at their exhibit to show retailers why pricing smarter doesn't have to be harder with Revionics AI and science-based solutions, which include:

Pricing : As the top priority of shoppers, retailers' prices must take into account current market, competitive and shopper conditions across all channels. This means providing carefully crafted AI-powered pricing that delivers a win-win: providing shoppers with prices they love on the products they care most about, while ensuring retailers capture overall margins that enable them to sustain a healthy business in the long run.



: As the top priority of shoppers, retailers' prices must take into account current market, competitive and shopper conditions across all channels. This means providing carefully crafted AI-powered pricing that delivers a win-win: providing shoppers with prices they love on the products they care most about, while ensuring retailers capture overall margins that enable them to sustain a healthy business in the long run. Promotion : Promotion analytics and optimization enable retailers to break the cycle of ineffective promotions and the race to the bottom with in-depth insights into consumer buying influences, cannibalization and halo effects, and identifying the most compelling vehicles and offers for different types of shoppers.



: Promotion analytics and optimization enable retailers to break the cycle of ineffective promotions and the race to the bottom with in-depth insights into consumer buying influences, cannibalization and halo effects, and identifying the most compelling vehicles and offers for different types of shoppers. Markdown : With AI-based markdowns designed to maximize return on inventory, margins and sell-through, retailers can deliver the discounts that customers want, where they want them, and when they want them.

: With AI-based markdowns designed to maximize return on inventory, margins and sell-through, retailers can deliver the discounts that customers want, where they want them, and when they want them. Dynamic Pricing : Revionics enables retailers to leverage machine learning science and competitive and shopper insights to price the right items at the right time, against the right competitors and in the right channels.

: Revionics enables retailers to leverage machine learning science and competitive and shopper insights to price the right items at the right time, against the right competitors and in the right channels. Competitive Insights: Retailers can better serve customers, exploit hidden opportunities, and achieve a higher ROI with real-time competitive insights.

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers. Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.



Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.

