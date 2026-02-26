NRF 2026: NXN Labs Named to 'Innovators' Showcase Top 50' Following European Luxury Wins

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its breakout success at NRF 2026 in New York this past January, NXN Labs is proving that the future of retail AI has shifted from the "experimental" phase into core enterprise infrastructure.

NXN Labs Named to ‘Innovators’ Showcase Top 50’

The San Francisco and Seoul-based startup was officially named to the Innovators' Showcase Top 50—a selection curated by the National Retail Federation and leading venture investors to highlight the most disruptive retail technologies. Adding to this momentum, NXN Labs was also recognized as one of FashionUnited's Top 5 Retail Tech Startups during the showcase.

From NRF Recognition to European Luxury Expansion

The accolades in New York have rapidly translated into commercial success. NXN Labs confirmed it has secured paid contracts with several premier European luxury brands. For these prestigious houses, the value proposition lies in NXN's ability to automate high-volume visual production without compromising the uncompromising aesthetic standards inherent to luxury retail.

"Creative wasn't the constraint; production bandwidth was," says Jen Rhi, Founder and CEO of NXN Labs.

A Stanford alumna and former McKinsey consultant, Rhi founded the company in 2024 after witnessing the friction of D2C scaling firsthand. While the market is currently saturated with prompt-based "text-to-image" tools, NXN Labs distinguishes itself with a proprietary multimodal diffusion model. Their "Image-to-Infrastructure" approach allows brands to automate the entire production pipeline—from model shoots to visual A/B testing of PDP and campaign assets—directly within their digital production OS workflow.

The Road Ahead: Shoptalk Spring 2026

Building on its NRF momentum, NXN Labs is now heading to Shoptalk Spring 2026 in Las Vegas to further its expansion into the global premium retail sector.

As retailers face mounting pressure to refresh digital content across global marketplaces and social commerce, NXN's "Production OS" is emerging as the essential backbone for the next generation of visual commerce. In an era where content demand has multiplied across channels, NXN Labs' thesis remains clear: In modern commerce, visual production—not design—is the ultimate scaling constraint. By solving this bottleneck, the startup is helping the world's most prestigious brands transition legacy studio workflows into a digital-first future.

About NXN Labs

NXN Labs develops a virtual try-on solution using fashion-specialized generative AI (image-to-image diffusion) technology, enabling automatic generation of images that appear as if models are wearing products without actual photoshoots. By automating fashion content production processes, the company supports brands in focusing on creative capabilities while driving digital transformation and ESG innovation in the fashion industry. Currently, the company is partnering with Shinsegae International, KREAM, and several global fashion brands on various projects.

For more information, visit https://nxn.ai/

