NRG Esports Rocket League Team To Be Renamed "The General NRG" In A Landmark Partnership Forged By Shaquille O'Neal

The team, which just won the Rocket League Championship Series Season X 2 nd Major tournament this past February, will be outfitted in The General NRG-branded jerseys for all events. As part of the comprehensive partnership, NRG's owned and operated " The Grid " broadcast, the team's personalized live stream of its gameplay during the Rocket League Championship Series weekly tournament circuit, will now be presented by The General, elevating NRG's industry-leading Twitch streams and productions and giving viewers an even better experience.

Shaquille O'Neal, a part-owner of NRG, longtime brand ambassador and loyal customer of The General, forged the partnership, laying the foundation for a seamless and organic union. The General and NRG both acknowledged early on the natural synergy between the high-octane gameplay of Rocket League and the need for quality auto insurance at affordable rates.

"The explosion of the esports industry has been really exciting and it's just getting started," said Shaquille O'Neal. "Both The General and NRG connect with similar audiences, so a partnership here is a natural fit. I can't wait to watch it come to life."

This partnership is part of a larger journey that aims to drive significant growth relative to the industry and adjust how The General is publicly perceived by investing in programs that reflect the diverse backgrounds and interests of its customer base. Earlier this year, The General announced a brand refresh and launched a new ad campaign to dispel misperceptions of the brand, starring NRG part-owner and The General brand ambassador, Shaq.

"The General is thrilled to partner with NRG and is excited to support the team as it looks to secure more hardware for its already robust trophy case," said Elicia Azali, Chief Revenue Officer for The General. "We're incredibly thankful that Shaquille recognized the clear alignment between the two brands and was instrumental in bringing us all together for this partnership."

NRG has proven to be one of Rocket League's most consistent and potent competitive forces. They won the Rocket League World Championship in December 2019 and reached the mountaintop once again in early 2021, setting the tone for a year of continued competitive success and organizational growth, highlighted by this unique partnership with The General.

"We're thrilled to bring The General into the world of esports and NRG. Coming in as the entitlement partner of our historic Rocket League team is such a natural fit for The General," said Brett Lautenbach, President of NRG Esports. "We're excited that they will be a part of our journey towards another World Championship title."

The naming rights and The General NRG-branded jerseys will first be seen during The General NRG's next competitive event: Rocket League Championship Series Season X North America Major of the Spring Split. The parties will continue to develop and roll out fan-focused activations through the remainder of Rocket League Championship Season X and into Season XI.

About NRG Esports

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2015, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. Known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG is the most-watched org in the world on Twitch and YouTube. NRG boasts the most-viewed and storied competitive Fortnite roster in the game, the reigning world champion Rocket League team, and an Apex Legends squad with numerous national and international titles under its belt. Additionally, NRG's Call of Duty league team, OPTIC CHICAGO, is the CDL'S most popular team, and the San Francisco Shock, the org's Overwatch League team, is a world champion powerhouse having just won back-to-back World's Grand Finals. NRG's owned content channels span YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and our newly launched Snap Discover show. NRG's recently launched social gaming brand (December 2020), Full Squad Gaming, already has 2.1M followers on TikTok and is positioned to become the biggest gaming brand on the platform! Currently, the corporate owned channels reach over 25M unique viewers a month, fostering over 125M fan engagements. Our player channels reach an additional 75M unique viewers a month. NRG also has opened the NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Downtown Los Angeles. This innovative studio/play space is a fantasy factory for gamers featuring giant creative installations, studio space, scrim/stream areas and general craziness. Organization and content sponsors include Nestle, Popeyes, Roccat, Turtle Beach, General Mills, Net App and T-Mobile.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





