NRG Metals Announces Pumping Test Well at 309 Meters

The pumping well is being drilled in tandem with the core hole because the Company was confident that it would obtain acceptable results in the core hole. The average values of 905 mg/l Li that were recently reported in the top 100 meters have confirmed that expectation. The rotary hole will provide essential information on the pumpability of the brine identified to date.

The project is located in the province of Salta, Argentina at the northern end of the prolific Hombre Muerto Salar, adjacent to FMC's producing Fenix mine and Galaxy Resources' Sal de Vida development stage project.

About the Company

NRG Metals Inc. is an exploration stage company focused on the advancement of lithium brine projects in Argentina. In addition to the Hombre Muerto Norte project, the Company is evaluating its 29,000 hectare Salar Escondido project in Catamarca province where the company recently completed a 400 meter rotary hole, as described in the Company's press release dated May 8, 2018. The diameter of the hole is currently being enlarged by reaming to install casing so that it can be sampled.

NRG Metals Inc. currently has approximately 132 million shares issued and outstanding, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol NGZ, on the OTC QB Market under symbol NRGMF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol OGPN. The Company currently has working capital of approximately CAD$3.2 million dollars.

The preparation of this press release was supervised by Mr. James K. Duff, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duff approves the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

