NRG Park and Johnson Controls kick off historic sustainability initiative saving an estimated $54 million and reducing significant GHG emissions

Johnson Controls International plc

31 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

  • Through an energy savings performance contract, infrastructure updates at NRG Park will be entirely funded by savings, with additional savings redirected back to Harris County.
  • The project will significantly reduce carbon emissions in alignment with Harris County's Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.
  • Upgrades include building equipment and controls, water conservation, and life safety systems as well as the integration of Johnson Controls' OpenBlue Central Utility Plant and ongoing service to measure and verify results.

MILWAUKEE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced its collaboration with Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC), NRG Park and Harris County, Texas, to embark on a historic sustainability and energy efficiency project at one of the nation's busiest sports and entertainment complexes. The 20-year energy savings performance contract is expected to generate more than $54 million dollars in savings that will fund the entire cost of the complex-wide upgrades, as well as provide surplus savings to be reinvested back into the Harris County community.

"Our partnership with Harris County and HCSCC's team to guide the enhancement initiative at NRG Park is paving the way for more sustainable practices across the sports and entertainment sector," said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "We look forward to seeing how this project will inspire other industry leaders and drive smart savings and significant emissions reduction, not only in Harris County but on a national scale."

Encompassing 350 acres of land and three sports, entertainment and event venues – NRG Center, NRG Stadium and NRG Arena – NRG Park is an integral part of the Houston community and hosts over 500 events and over 5.5 million people annually. The project spans across much of the complex including upgrades to HVAC equipment, building automation systems (BAS), water conservation, life safety systems and lighting improvements, as well as high-efficiency chiller upgrades and the integration of Johnson Controls OpenBlue Central Utility Plant. Johnson Controls will continue to measure and verify results through an ongoing service agreement.

"We remain committed to maintaining NRG Park's distinct position as a part of the fabric of our community and a landmark for visitors globally," said Ryan Walsh, CEO & executive director of HCSCC and NRG Park. "This upcoming year promises to be incredibly exciting. We have the privilege of hosting an impressive lineup of leading sports and entertainment events including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the NFL Houston Texans as well as the College Football Playoff Championship and FIFA World Cup. These enhancements allow us to maintain our reputation for excellence and continue to deliver the best fan experiences, while exploring innovative and financially responsible approaches to sustainability."

"Our engagement with Johnson Controls is a dynamic addition to the highest caliber of overall guest experience provided at NRG Park. This is a demonstration of superb facilities management and fiscal responsibility," said Bishop James Dixon II, chairman of the board at HCSCC. "Because the project is completely funded by generated savings, it is a win for all involved stakeholders, including our tenants, guests, clients, meeting planners, promoters, performers, staff and Harris County taxpayers. We are excited to continue our mission to provide an elevated and unparalleled experience at all of our venues while reinvesting in the community that makes our diverse county and region uniquely special."

"NRG Park is a premier destination that welcomes more than 5.5 million people annually," said Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner for Precinct 1. "These enhancements will create a more enjoyable and resilient environment for people traveling from near and far to attend the multitude of events hosted there."

In addition to creating a renewed environment for NRG Park attendees, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 241,000 metric tons annually, making this a project of significance to Harris County, which aims to reduce the county's carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 per its Climate Action Plan. Launched in January 2023, the plan outlines steps to reduce carbon emissions, including energy audits at outdated buildings and facilities to determine where energy-efficient equipment can be implemented, leading to better-performing facilities and long-term cost savings for the entire county.

Precinct 2 Harris County Commissioner, Adrian Garcia, added, "This project will be a significant contributor to Harris County's Climate Action Plan that was established in January. The NRG Park and Johnson Controls partnership is advancing our emissions reduction goals significantly and setting the standard for other local organizations and future county projects."

To learn more about how Johnson Controls serves leaders in sports and entertainment, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/industries/sports-and-entertainment.

About Johnson Controls 
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation 
The Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC), is a component of Harris County, Texas, which was created by the Commissioners Court of Harris County, Texas for the purposes of aiding and acting on behalf of Harris County in managing, operating, maintaining and developing the 350 acre sports and entertainment complex located on County-owned property, known as NRG Park. It includes three venues: NRG Stadium, NRG Center, and NRG Arena. It is also home to Houston's historic NRG Astrodome.

Media Contact:
Kari Pfisterer
[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

