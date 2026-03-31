NRGene Canada Launches MaxBites™ Premium Pet Treat, Entering the Fast-Growing North American Pet Nutrition Market

Company Leverages Proprietary High-Nutrition BSF Production to Launch All-Natural Pet Treat

SASKATOON, SK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NRGene Canada announced today the commercial launch of MaxBites™, an all-natural, premium pet treat derived from 100% dried Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae. After identifying that its proprietary BSF production yields an exceptional nutritional profile, the Company made the strategic decision to bring the product directly to market as a finished, branded pet treat. Black Soldier Fly ingredients are regulated for use in animal feed in Canada and are widely recognized for their comprehensive health benefits, especially for promoting gut health and supporting the immune system. Following extensive market validation, MaxBites™ is now available through selected retail channels across Canada and online, with a phased U.S. expansion planned throughout 2026.

Capitalizing on a Market in Motion

The global pet food and treats market is projected to reach USD 247.7 billion by 2035, with North America as the largest and fastest-growing region. In parallel, the Black Soldier Fly sector is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 29% over the 2025–2035 period, across feed and nutrition applications, with the pet food segment identified as the fastest-growing.

Consumer behavior is driving this shift. Pet owners today are increasingly attentive to the nutritional quality and transparency of what they feed their pets. The "humanization of pets," a well-documented trend reshaping the industry, has elevated awareness around clean-label, functional ingredients, creating a significant opportunity for a company with NRGene Canada's proprietary production capabilities. MaxBites™ represents the first in a planned pipeline of functional pet nutrition products as the Company moves to establish a comprehensive brand presence in the specialty pet sector.

Superior Nutrition, Validated by the Market

MaxBites™ is a single-ingredient treat (Hermetia illucens) that is all-natural, non-GMO, and contains zero additives or artificial fillers. Its key nutritional attributes include:

Elite Protein & Fat Profile: 41% protein and 38% fat, delivering essential amino acids for sustained energy and vitality.

41% protein and 38% fat, delivering essential amino acids for sustained energy and vitality. Natural Immune & Skeletal Support: Rich in Calcium for bone and skeletal strength, and Lauric Acid to support immune resilience.

Rich in Calcium for bone and skeletal strength, and Lauric Acid to support immune resilience. Clean-Label Integrity: A single-ingredient product with no GMOs, no artificial additives, and no fillers, aligned with the transparency modern pet owners demand.

In addition, MaxBites™ is produced from upcycled agricultural byproducts, requiring less land and water compared to traditional proteins such as soy or livestock, making it a high-performance choice that aligns with pet owners' environmental values.

Proven in the Field & Available Now

A comprehensive pilot program with pet owners at farms across Canada demonstrated strong uptake across multiple species, including avian and specialty pets. Feedback from the program was overwhelmingly positive, with participants noting that MaxBites™ offers an incredibly easy way to boost protein and nutrients without changing the pet's entire diet. Owners specifically observed near-instant acceptance and measurably higher engagement during feeding sessions.MaxBites™ is available now in 0.25kg to 2kg formats at select pet and feed retailers across Canada and at www.maxbsf.com. Expansion into the United States is planned for the second half of 2026.

"MaxBites™ marks our entry into a high-value, fast-growing category where no clear leader has yet emerged. This launch is a direct extension of our core production capabilities, and we believe the market opportunity ahead of us is substantial," said Yossi Levi, NRGene Canada CBO.

Sources

Future Market Insights, Global Pet Food Market Report, February 2026. Meticulous Research, Black Soldier Fly Market – Global Forecast to 2035, June 2025.

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada develops and commercializes elite Black Soldier Fly (BSF) genetics through advanced AI-driven genomics to optimize the conversion of organic waste into high-value insect protein. As a subsidiary of NRGene Technologies Ltd. (TASE: NRGN), the company is based in Saskatchewan and leverages world-class genomic science to drive a fundamental shift in the insect protein industry. At the core of its innovation is the MaxBSF™ genetic platform. a portfolio of elite industrial strains that set a new performance benchmark for speed, resilience, and feed conversion efficiency. MaxBites™ represents the first commercial application of this platform, successfully translating high-performance genetics into a premium retail product for the North American pet market. By integrating genomic science with circular economy principles, NRGene Canada delivers products that maximize both animal health and resource efficiency – all achieved exclusively through natural genetics, without the use of GMO, gene editing, CRISPR, or any other artificial technologies.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945441/MaxBites_Logo.jpg

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Daphna Tako

NRGene

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE NRGene