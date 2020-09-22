NRIA Sells $3.8M Saddle River Residence

SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRIA , a leading developer in luxury real estate, today announced the sale of a $3.8M residence located at 8 Kenwood Road, at The Estates of Saddle River . The home sold for the full asking price of $3,799,999.

The sale of the luxurious, 10,000 sq. ft home went under contract this month. 8 Kenwood Road is one of three custom homes all on oversized lots in the prestigious Chestnut Ridge Road section of Saddle River that have been developed by the team at NRIA. The residence sold during a time when city-dwellers are moving towards the suburbs more than ever before and continues to showcase overall strength in the real estate market as the nation faces economic uncertainty.

"The sale of this home is a perfect example of the trend we've been experiencing as luxury real estate developers," said Glenn La Mattina, Senior VP of Operations at NRIA. "The luxury real estate industry continues to see a very high demand for amenities with more personal space, allowing homeowners to feel safe, healthy and secure as the pandemic continues."

The transitional Hampton style smart home is custom designed with luxury amenities. It includes a front porch, indoor swimming pool, fireplace, stone patio, gym room, opening skylights and large windows. The main house has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths and four-car garage with a finished basement and elevator. The exterior boasts Grambrel roofs, black windows, double dipped cedar and stone design. 8 Kenwood road also includes stone patios from Breakfast foyer, an enclosed glass three-story staircase and glass entry to pool house from the great room.

About NRIA

Founded in 2006, NRIA has grown to be one of the nation's leading specialists in institutional-caliber private real estate investment management with over $1.25B AUM, focusing on luxury townhome, condominium and multifamily acquisition and developing in many supply constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets along the east coast.

