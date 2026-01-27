nRichDX and Hamilton Advance Automated Liquid Biopsy Sample Prep Solution with Unprecedented Capability

Collaboration integrates the nRichDX Revolution Plus™ Sample Prep System with the Hamilton Microlab STAR® platform, delivering automated, high-yield liquid biopsy workflows for cfDNA, cfRNA, cfTNA, and CTCs across the industry's widest range of input volumes, and validated across leading research and clinical laboratories.

IRVINE, Calif. and RENO, Nev., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton, a global leader in precision liquid handling and laboratory automation, and nRichDX, a leader in liquid biopsy sample preparation, today announced the continued momentum of their strategic collaboration to deliver automated, high-performance liquid biopsy sample preparation solutions. First unveiled at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting & Expo 2025, the integrated solution combines the nRichDX Revolution Plus™ Sample Prep System with the Hamilton Microlab STAR® liquid handling platform, enabling scalable, walk-away automation for sensitive rare-analyte extraction.

The nRichDX Revolution Sample Prep Plus Processor for liquid biopsy (left) shown with the Hamilton Microlab STAR liquid handling platform (right).

Unmatched Yield, Flexibility, and Automation for Liquid Biopsy

The integrated solution delivers an automated, end-to-end workflow for isolating circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating cell-free RNA (cfRNA), circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from plasma, urine, and other biofluids with minimal hands-on time. Together, nRichDX and Hamilton enable laboratories to achieve higher analyte yields, improved workflow efficiency and reproducibility, and unmatched flexibility in sample input volumes—ranging from as little as 1 mL to as much as 100 mL in a single extraction.

Key benefits include:

Automated, scalable liquid biopsy sample preparation workflows

Consistent, high-yield recovery of rare analytes across multiple biofluid types

Flexible input volumes from as little as 1 mL up to 100 mL in a single reaction

Walk-away operation supporting both research and translational workflows.

"nRichDX is setting a new standard for liquid biopsy sample preparation performance and workflow efficiency," said William Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "Together with Hamilton, we're enabling laboratories to achieve the highest analyte yields while benefiting from flexible, scalable automation."

"Our collaboration with nRichDX reflects Hamilton's commitment to advancing precision medicine through robust, validated automation," said Michael Mouradian, Vice President of Scientific Strategy & Market Development at Hamilton. "By integrating the Revolution Plus System with the Hamilton Microlab STAR platform, we are enabling laboratories to achieve reproducible, high-performance liquid biopsy workflows that flexibly scale with both research and clinical demands."

Proven Visibility and Scientific Engagement at AMP 2025

At AMP 2025, the nRichDX-Hamilton collaboration featured scientific presentations and multiple posters highlighting automated liquid biopsy workflows. The solution drew strong interest from molecular diagnostics, translational research, and clinical laboratory leaders seeking to overcome yield limitations and workflow variability in rare-analyte extraction.

These engagements laid the foundation for continued joint development, customer pilots, and expanded commercial activity now underway. More information is available at nRichDX-Hamilton Solution or by contacting nRichDX or Hamilton.

About nRichDX

nRichDX® delivers advanced kits and automated solutions for isolating cfDNA, cfRNA, cfTNA, and CTCs. Its patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ is purpose-built for liquid biopsy and optimized to extract analytes from blood, plasma, urine, and other biofluids. As the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled platform, that processes volumes from 1 mL to 100 mL in a single extraction using nRichDX's nRicher™ Cartridges.

By eliminating yield-reducing steps such as pre-concentration, pooling, and re-elution, nRichDX maximizes analyte recovery and helps address one of precision medicine's greatest challenges: incomplete or inaccurate results due to insufficient sample.

Learn more at nrichdx.com .

About Hamilton

For more than 75 years, Hamilton Company has been a global life sciences leader in the design and manufacturing of precision measurement devices, automated liquid handling platforms, and sample management solutions. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with key manufacturing and R&D affiliates in Bonaduz, Switzerland, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Timisoara, Romania, Hamilton serves the scientific community through a robust network of sales and support offices worldwide.

Hamilton's expertise spans across liquid handling, process analytics, robotics, and automated storage, providing the foundational tools necessary for groundbreaking scientific research and clinical discovery. By combining the best-quality materials with skilled workmanship and a lifelong commitment to ISO 9001-certified precision, Hamilton ensures the highest level of performance and reliability. Hamilton remains dedicated to driving innovation and satisfying the evolving needs of laboratories across the globe, maintaining a steadfast focus on quality and customer success.

Media Contact (nRichDX):

Tom Curtis

(949) 341-1980 x6

[email protected]

Media Contact (Hamilton):

Mahshid Farzan

(775) 451-0964

[email protected]

SOURCE nRichDX and Hamilton