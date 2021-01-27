nRichDX Announces Launch of the Revolution™ Sample Prep Semi-Automated Workflow

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX® Inc. announces the launch of its Semi-Automated Revolution™ Sample Prep Workflow powered by Eppendorf for extraction of cfDNA and ctDNA from a wide range of input sample volumes from 3 mL-20 mL with market-leading yields and recovery rates of 70%-90%.

The new semi-automated workflow is designed to increase yield, sensitivity, and throughput by delivering exponentially more target cfDNA and ctDNA for molecular assays with greater automation and reduced hands-on technician time.

The nRichDX Revolution semi-automated workflow powered by Eppendorf’s epMotion instrument enables extraction from batches of 8 to 24 samples in as little as 3 hours with 20 minutes of hands-on time.

William Curtis, CEO, nRichDX

"nRichDX was founded to advance the preanalytical yield and analytical sensitivity of liquid-based assays," said nRichDX's CEO, William Curtis. "The Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow is the next step in nRichDX's mission to provide unequaled cfDNA yield, higher throughput, and greater operational simplicity for the development of liquid-based assays and the advancement of precision medicine. nRichDX is proud to have worked with leaders in laboratory automation at Eppendorf – a company well known for its lab automation expertise and innovative products - to bring automation to nRichDX's Revolution Sample Prep System."

Dr. Marco Polidori, Business Manager Automation, Eppendorf AG said, "Analysis of free circulating DNA is a fast-developing application that holds many promises for discovering potential biomarkers in crucial research areas such as cancer research. Using liquid assays allows faster and easier collection of samples. At Eppendorf, we are very excited to work together with nRichDx to help customers to automate and standardize processes in the lab. We are convinced that our joint approach provides our customers with an innovative and comprehensive end-to-end solution for their liquid assays."

The Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow's current application is for the extraction of cfDNA and ctDNA from plasma and urine for liquid-based assay development, with other applications in the near-term development pipeline for CTCs, exosomes, infectious disease wastewater monitoring, RNA, and total cell-free nucleic acid.

The Revolution Semi-Automated Workflow automates the Revolution protocol's wash and elution steps, reducing hands-on time and enabling higher sample throughput.

The company is also developing a fully automated instrument expected to be available early next year.

About nRichDx:

nRichDX® Inc, based in California, is an emerging leader in liquid-based assay sample prep solutions that enable customers to extract much more analysis-ready target as compared to existing methods. The company's patented Revolution™ Sample Prep System is the first and only high-yield, IVD-labeled liquid biopsy sample prep platform that can process a wide range of total volumes from 3 mL - 50 mL in a single magnetic bead-based extraction, without inefficient and risky pooling and transfer steps.* nRichDX solves one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or failed assays due to a lack of target material. The Revolution System greatly enhances test sensitivity and enables testing for earlier detection, monitoring, timely treatment, and optimal patient outcomes. More information at www.nrichdx.com

* The Revolution semi-automated workflow is not labeled for IVD use despite the fact that the Revolution cfDNA isolation kits are labeled for IVD use.

About Eppendorf:

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid-, sample-, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microtiter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products. More information at www.eppendorf.com

