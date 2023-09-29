nRichDX Launches New CTC Enrichment Kit

The Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin)™ is nRichDX's latest product to advance liquid biopsy development.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nRichDX® has launched its new RUO-labeled CTC enrichment kit that uniquely isolates Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from up to 40mL of whole blood samples to help researchers advance liquid biopsy assay research and development.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) are a class of analytes frequently used in liquid biopsy assays and may signal more aggressive cancers in metastasis – or spreading to other parts of the body.

The New Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Origin)™ from nRichDX is designed to work with other Revolution Kits™ on the Revolution Sample Prep System™ enabling enrichment and purification of circulating tumor cells (CTCs), plus cfDNA and circulating cell-free total nucleic acid (cfTNA), including cfRNA, from the same blood sample on a single pre-analytical platform, providing a more comprehensive assessment of cancer markers in a single blood sample.

The new kit captures CTCs from cancers originating in epithelial cells, known as carcinomas. Carcinomas include leading cancer types, such as cancers of the breast, lung, colon, prostate, and bladder. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, carcinomas are responsible for 80% - 90% of all cancersi. Enrichment of CTCs of epithelial origin are increasingly a focus of liquid biopsy research and development.

The new Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin) is nRichDX's latest application for its Revolution Sample Prep System™ platform. Data using the new CTC enrichment kit as a complement to nRichDX's existing cfTNA kit were presented recently at the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2023 Annual Meeting in a poster titled, "Extraction of Multiple Analytes in Liquid Biopsy May Improve the Diagnosis of Breast Cancer." The complete poster is available on the nRichDX website. The poster demonstrates the utilization of a blood sample's cellular and non-cellular (plasma) fractions to provide more liquid biopsy analytes and a more comprehensive assessment of cancer markers that may be present in the blood.

The new nRichDX Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin) was developed in collaboration with one of the world's leading liquid biopsy research laboratories at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE – Dr. Klaus Pantel) in Hamburg, Germany.

"nRichDX's ongoing mission is the development of better tools and applications for Researchers and Clinicians revolutionizing cancer diagnosis through liquid biopsy," said Bill Curtis, CEO of nRichDX. "We're excited to introduce the first of a new line of better CTC enrichment tools to advance liquid biopsy development and implementation."

The Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit (Epithelial Cell Origin) utilizes immunomagnetic enrichment with antibodies to established cellular markers, including Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EpCAM). The kit is optimized to isolate greater numbers of CTCs and fewer non-relevant artifacts. Future nRichDX CTC enrichment kits will focus on additional CTC cancer markers specific to other cancer types.

More information about the new Revolution CTC Enrichment Kit is available at nrichdx.com.

About nRichDX:

nRichDX® is an emerging leader in sample prep solutions for isolating cfDNA, cfRNA, and enrichment of CTCs. The patented Revolution Sample Prep System™ was engineered specifically for liquid biopsy applications. It is the first and only high-yield, high-recovery, IVD-labeled sample prep platform that can process from 1 mL - 20 mL of plasma or urine sample volumes or up to 40 mL of blood in a single extraction using the company's unique nRicher Cartridge™. Unlike other methods, Revolution sample prep doesn't require yield-lowering, eluate pooling, or sample transfer steps. nRichDX helps solve one of precision medicine's greatest problems – – inaccurate or incomplete diagnostic results for liquid biopsy-based applications due to insufficient analyte. www.nrichdx.com

nRichDX Media Contact:

Tom Curtis, nRichDX

Phone: (949)341-1980 x6

Email: [email protected]

i NIH, National Cancer Institute, "Cancer Classification." SEER Training Modules. https://training.seer.cancer.gov/disease/categories/classification.html#:~:text=Carcinoma,percent%20of%20all%20cancer%20cases. Accessed August 4, 2023.

SOURCE nRichDX